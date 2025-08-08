Ripple Lawsuit Finally Over: Experts See BlackRock XRP ETF Next

Key Notes

Ripple and the SEC have officially ended their four-year legal battle.

Judge Torres’ ruling that XRP is not a security in retail transactions stands.

Analysts say the legal clarity could pave the way for a BlackRock XRP ETF filing.

Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have formally ended their legal dispute. Both parties filed a joint dismissal of all remaining appeals, bringing closure to a lawsuit that began in December 2020 and has stretched for over four years.

The agreement follows the SEC’s internal vote to drop its appeal, confirming that the Commissioners backed the move.

Following the Commission's vote today, the SEC and Ripple formally filed directly with the Second Circuit to dismiss their appeals. The end…and now back to business. https://t.co/nVqthNcFOt — Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) August 7, 2025

Four-Year Legal Battle Ends in Joint Dismissal

The final judgment, issued by Judge Analisa Torres, remains in place. XRP XRP $3.35 24h volatility: 11.6% Market cap: $198.56 B Vol. 24h: $9.76 B is not a security in retail transactions, an outcome now cemented in the history of crypto.

Ripple will pay $50 million to the SEC, a reduced figure from the original $125 million, while the injunction against the company will remain in effect. The resolution frees Ripple to finally expand operations in the US.

ETF Speculation Gains Momentum

ETF expert Nate Geraci believes that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, can now expand beyond Bitcoin BTC $116 690 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $42.99 B and Ethereum ETH $3 906 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $471.50 B Vol. 24h: $38.36 B with an iShares-branded XRP ETF. He assumes that BlackRock had been waiting for legal clarity before considering such a move.

Yes, I think BlackRock was waiting to see this before filing for iShares XRP ETF… I’ll own it if I’m wrong. IMO, makes *zero* sense for them to ignore crypto assets beyond btc & eth. Otherwise, they’re basically saying btc & eth are only ones that will ever have value. Bold. pic.twitter.com/FtBqMRFpOl — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 8, 2025

Following the dismissal, Polymarket’s prediction odds for an XRP ETF surged back to 88% after briefly falling to 67% due to concerns over SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw’s voting record on crypto-related products.

Ripple Expands with $200M Acquisition

Ripple announced a $200 million acquisition of Rail, a stablecoin-powered payments platform, to bolster its infrastructure for the RLUSD stablecoin project.

The acquisition will integrate Rail’s virtual accounts, automated payment processing, and multi-asset liquidity with Ripple’s extensive payout network and 60+ regulatory licenses.

No such thing as the August doldrums at @Ripple…very excited to share that we’re acquiring @RailFinancial! Ripple + Rail together will be THE go-to provider of stablecoin payments infrastructure for global financial institutions around the world. https://t.co/JzUoHjulZB — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) August 7, 2025

The combination of Ripple and Rail’s capabilities is expected to offer enhanced stablecoin on/off-ramps, support for multiple digital assets including XRP, and seamless cross-border payment solutions for enterprises.

The deal, pending regulatory approval, is set to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

XRP Price Surges

The market reacted swiftly to the legal milestone with XRP jumping 11.51% in the past 24 hours, trading at $3.34. $3.33 has emerged as a key technical barrier for traders. Holding above this threshold could open the door for a rally toward $4 and beyond.

The renewed optimism has been echoed by major exchanges, with Gemini launching a promotional campaign targeting the XRP community to mark the occasion.

CALLING XRP ARMY 🗣️ Gemini is giving away 305 XRP ($1,000) to one person on X to celebrate the future of finance The winner will be selected and notified on August 8 Like this post and follow to enter ✅ pic.twitter.com/O3GytHUvuI — Gemini (@Gemini) August 7, 2025

With XRP trading at a discount of 13.13% to its all-time high of $3.84, witnessed over eight years ago. The cryptocurrency gave 450% in returns in the past year, making it one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

