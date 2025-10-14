Key Notes

SG-FORGE and Bitpanda are integrating EURCV and USDCV stablecoins into DeFi protocols.

Bitpanda is the first European retail broker to offer on-chain yield opportunities with these regulated stablecoins.

The alliance plans for future integration with Bitpanda’s upcoming Vision Chain and VSN token ecosystem.

Societe Generale-FORGE (SG-FORGE) and the European crypto platform Bitpanda are deepening their alliance to bring regulated stablecoins into Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

The companies announced on Oct. 14, 2025, that this decision will allow Bitpanda’s retail clients to use SG-FORGE’s EUR CoinVertible (EURCV) and USD CoinVertible (USDCV) stablecoins in on-chain lending and borrowing protocols.

Through this arrangement, retail users can earn yield on fully regulated, bank-issued digital assets for the first time in Europe. According to the official announcement, the stablecoins will be integrated into the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet, providing direct access to protocols such as Morpho and Uniswap.

This latest effort is part of a broader distribution strategy, which follows recent listings of SG-FORGE’s USDCV stablecoin on other exchanges.

Expanding Access to Regulated DeFi

The initiative aims to increase trust and accessibility in the DeFi sector for retail users by introducing stablecoins that are compliant with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. This step positions SG-FORGE to compete with other European financial institutions, including the ING-led banking consortium that is also developing a MiCA-compliant stablecoin.

Bitpanda’s Co-CEO, Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, highlighted the significance of this development for European Web3, stating it will deliver real-world benefits to users and help build an interoperable, regulated financial ecosystem.

Similarly, Jean-Marc Stenger, CEO of SG-FORGE, confirmed that extending into DeFi is a key strategic step for the company.

This joint effort will also support future integrations with Bitpanda’s Vision (VSN) token and its planned Layer-2 network, the Vision Chain. The stated goal is to create a compliant framework where tokenized assets can move seamlessly between on-chain environments.

Building the foundation for Europe’s onchain economy The partnership between Bitpanda and Societe Generale-FORGE is expanding into decentralised finance. This collaboration also sets the stage for deeper integration with the Vision Chain – Bitpanda’s upcoming Layer2 designed to… pic.twitter.com/4QA8z9maKq — Vision (@vsntoken) October 14, 2025

This announcement reflects a larger trend of traditional financial institutions entering the digital asset market. In a similar initiative, Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade platform in the United States is also preparing to launch crypto trading services for its retail clients.

This extension into DeFi builds on an initial agreement from Sept. 25, 2024, which first listed EURCV on Bitpanda’s primary brokerage platform. By deepening their cooperation, both firms are using a regulated framework to encourage greater retail participation in the on-chain economy.

