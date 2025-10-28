Key Notes

Bitwise's $BSOL spot Solana ETP launched on the NYSE on Oct.28, 2025, with a 0.20% annual fee and staking capability.

Grayscale's competing spot $GSOL ETP is expected to launch in the coming days following regulatory approval.

The new ETPs offer a regulated alternative to Grayscale's existing GSOL trust, which charges 2.5% and trades at a discount.

Bitwise’s $BSOL began trading on the NYSE on Oct. 28, 2025, becoming the first spot Solana SOL $198.7 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $109.31 B Vol. 24h: $7.01 B exchange-traded product to launch in the United States. The debut was described as a historic milestone for regulated crypto access.

According to the Solana Policy Institute, Grayscale’s spot $GSOL ETP is expected to begin trading in the days ahead. Both products provide investors with exposure to Solana through traditional brokerage accounts.

The launches follow spot Bitcoin ETPs that began trading in Jan. 2024 and Ethereum ETH $4 106 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $495.38 B Vol. 24h: $30.29 B ETPs that launched in May 2024.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s generic listing standards for crypto ETPs, enabled in part by the CME Solana futures market, created the regulatory pathway for these products.

Kristin Smith, president of the Solana Policy Institute, stated the launch represents a watershed moment. She said the products will allow investors to access Solana through familiar retirement and brokerage accounts.

Years of work for this moment. Millions of Americans can now access @Solana through familiar, regulated financial products: ETPs. https://t.co/BuVnemvwEQ — Kristin Smith (@KMSmithDC) October 28, 2025

BSOL Features and Fee Structure

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF carries a 0.20% annual sponsor fee, which will be waived on the first $1 billion in assets for three months.

The fund includes a secondary objective to generate additional Solana through staking. Coinbase Custody Trust Company serves as the custodian.

Bitwise’s new product offers a contrast to Grayscale’s existing Grayscale Solana Trust, which trades on over-the-counter markets. That trust reported a 12-month market price return of -80.59% through Sept. 30, 2025, compared to a net asset value return of 31.54%.

The existing trust charges a 2.50% annual management fee. Grayscale has recently added staking to its Solana Trust to remain competitive.

Grayscale’s Competing Products

BSOL is available on platforms including DEGIRO, IG.com, and Interactive Brokers. The existing GSOL trust can be accessed through Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and Robinhood. Market analysts have suggested SOL price could see significant gains following the ETP launches.

The US Solana ETP approvals are part of a broader expansion of regulated crypto products. Similar Bitcoin BTC $114 708 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $68.48 B and Ethereum ETPs have launched in the UK and other markets, providing retail investors with new access points to digital assets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.