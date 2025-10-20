Key Notes

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETP, physically backed by BTC and custodied via Coinbase, is now available to UK investors.

21Shares, WisdomTree, and Bitwise launch their BTC and ETH ETPs, with low management fees.

Retail investors can now access these products through UK-regulated brokers and accounts such as ISAs and SIPPs.

Top global asset managers like BlackRock, 21Shares, WisdomTree, and Bitwise have opened access to Bitcoin BTC $110 894 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $50.83 B and Ethereum ETH $3 946 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $476.59 B Vol. 24h: $32.99 B exchange-traded products that are available to UK retail investors.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), with its shares physically backed by BTC and held via Coinbase.

The BlackRock Bitcoin ETF has already been a massive success in the US, becoming the fastest ETF in history to approach $100 billion AUM, within 18 months of launch.

Speaking on the development, Jane Sloan, EMEA head of global product solutions at BlackRock, said:

“Built on institutional-grade infrastructure, [the product] enables UK investors to gain exposure to bitcoin with the confidence of robust custody and regulatory oversight.”

The development comes 12 days after the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) lifted its four-year ban on retail access to crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs).

As a result, this has opened the market to a wider investor base. Apart from BlackRock, other asset managers have also joined the listing race.

21Shares, Bitwise and WisdomTree Race to Bring Their Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs

On Monday, October 20, 21Shares listed two physically backed products for Bitcoin and Ethereum on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

It also includes a staking component for its Ethereum ETPs and a reduced 0.1% management fee for select offerings.

The announcement comes as the asset manager also pushes for spot Dogecoin ETF approval in the US.

21Shares first launched its crypto ETPs for institutional investors in the UK last year, capturing 70% of total turnover on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), according to the company.

Meanwhile, WisdomTree has listed its physically backed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on the LSE with fees of 0.15% and 0.35%. This also follows its earlier institutional offering in the UK.

Asset manager Bitwise also announced plans to list its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on the LSE on Tuesday, with a reduced 0.05% fee on its Core Bitcoin ETP for at least six months.

Back in 2021, UK’s top financial regulator FCA, had banned the sale, marketing, and distribution of crypto derivatives and exchange-traded notes (ETNs) to retail investors.

With the latest policy shift, retail investors can now access these products through UK-regulated brokers and investment platforms, such as standard brokerage accounts and tax-efficient wrappers like ISAs and SIPPs, WisdomTree said on Monday.

The update brings the UK’s regulatory framework closer in line with markets such as the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, and the EU. However, the prohibition on retail access to broader crypto derivatives remains in effect.

