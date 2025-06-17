Solana Price: Will SOL Outpace Crypto Giants This Year?

Key Notes

Cantor Fitzgerald predicts that Solana could soon dominate Bitcoin and Ether in strategic reserves.

MemeStrategy becomes Hong Kong's first public company to invest in SOL.

Analysts suggest a bullish outlook for SOL, predicting $280+ in the near term.

As Solana SOL $151.5 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $79.96 B Vol. 24h: $5.07 B continues to gain traction among institutions, Cantor Fitzgerald predicts that it could soon dominate Bitcoin and Ether in corporate treasuries. The report read that Solana’s staking capabilities, expanding utility, and capital efficiency make it an ideal holding for companies.

Cantor Fitzgerald analysts believe public companies could adopt Solana as a core asset, similar to MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin treasury strategy, but with more yield potential.

Unlike Bitcoin, SOL allows companies to earn yield on treasury holdings without issuing additional shares. The report explained that staking enables Solana treasury companies to grow SOL per share more efficiently than Bitcoin-based firms can grow BTC BTC $106 210 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $2.11 T Vol. 24h: $33.30 B per share.

Solana’s Aggressive Expansion

The report also noted Solana’s aggressive expansion in utility beyond meme coin trading. Data by DeFiLlama suggests that SOL’s total value locked (TVL) has increased by more than 33 times in the past year, currently standing at $8.63 billion.

The blockchain is rapidly becoming a hub for tokenization, used by institutions like Moody’s for credit rating assets. Kraken is also considering a tokenized stock product on Solana’s infrastructure, reflecting growing confidence in the network’s capabilities.

Tech investment firm MemeStrategy recently became the first publicly listed company in Hong Kong to invest directly in Solana. MemeStrategy’s Monday SOL purchase sent its stock up 28.5% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with continued gains on June 17.

Meanwhile, CoinShares became the 8th firm to file for a spot Solana ETF with the US SEC, aiming for a Nasdaq listing. Bloomberg analysts estimate a 90% probability of approval by July 2025, though Q4 2025 is a more realistic timeline.

SOL Price Outlook

At the time of writing, Solana is trading at $154, down by around 2.18% in the past day. It currently boasts a market capitalization of $81 billion.

On the daily chart, the price is rebounding from the lower Bollinger Band, now closing right at the mid band (20-day SMA) at $154.37. This suggests neutral momentum but early signs of strength.

The bands are compressing, often leading to a breakout. A breakout above the mid band resistance could lead to tests at $166 and $188.

The RSI is sitting at 47.65, suggesting that the sixth largest cryptocurrency is neither overbought nor oversold. A further move in RSI could lead to stronger bullish sentiment. However, a drop from the current level could send SOL to support at $142 and $134.

According to crypto analyst Batman, Solana appears to be quietly positioning itself for a significant upward movement. He outlined three possible phases for the rally: first breaching $188, then pushing toward $227, and potentially breaking above $280.

$SOL looking solid for a massive run! Look at the TA showing 3 clear phases. First Break $188 → then push to $227 → then possibly $280+. It is building quietly right now, but the curve is turning vertical. Feels like something big is happening soon. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/c0dRrbj7K0 — BATMAN ⚡ (@CryptosBatman) June 16, 2025

Solaxy ($SOLX) Gains Traction Amid Growing SOL Interest

As Solana (SOL) continues to draw attention, Solaxy (SOLX) is emerging as a promising blockchain initiative designed to improve the speed and reliability of the Solana network.

Solaxy’s primary focus is to tackle common issues such as network congestion, scalability bottlenecks, and failed transactions, particularly during periods of high demand.

Solaxy proposes a Layer 2-style solution where transactions are initially processed off-chain, bundled efficiently, and then finalized on Solana’s mainnet. This method helps reduce transaction failures and increases overall network performance without compromising security.

SOLX Token Presale and Utility

To support development and early backers, Solaxy has launched a presale for its native utility token, SOLX. The project is offering a highly competitive staking yield of 103% APY for early participants, aiming to incentivize long-term holding and engagement.

SOLX Presale Details:

Token price: $0.001766

$0.001766 Funds raised so far: $53.8 million

$53.8 million Accepted payments: Crypto and Debit/Credit Cards

Crypto and Debit/Credit Cards Token ticker: SOLX

Post-presale, SOLX will be deployed on several blockchains. Investors will be able to bridge their tokens to Solaxy’s custom-built Layer 2 solution. Additionally, SOLX is expected to be listed on both centralized and decentralized exchanges, expanding access and liquidity.

Investors seeking to put their money in up-and-coming projects within the Solana ecosystem can add Solaxy to their watchlist.

