Solana USD Faces Downturn as Network FUD Sparks $70 Fears

Solana USD is trading near $83.00 today (April 13), up a modest +1.3% in the prior 24 hours. A confluence of ecosystem stress and macro pressure has put near-term bulls on the defensive. SOL is holding steady above $80, but a loss of this level could lead to a deeper correction.

The immediate catalyst is hard to ignore as Solana’s DeFi total value locked dropped 12% following a $285M exploit on Drift Protocol, rattling confidence across the ecosystem.

🚨NORTH KOREA JUST PULLED OFF THE MOST TERRIFYING HACK IN CRYPTO HISTORY.. AND IT TOOK THEM 6 MONTHS OF PATIENCE.. They didn't send a phishing email.. They didn't exploit a smart contract.. They built a relationship.. Fall 2025.. A "quant trading firm" walks up to Drift… https://t.co/pTScEhV9sb pic.twitter.com/z8awPLGQ7l — Evan Luthra (@EvanLuthra) April 5, 2026

The Solana Foundation moved quickly, launching its STRIDE and SIRN security initiatives in response, a sign the organization is taking the breach seriously, though market participants are still pricing in the risk. Meanwhile, the SEC and CFTC have classified SOL as a digital commodity, a longer-term positive that is providing little immediate price support.

Broader crypto market weakness is amplifying the move. Bitcoin’s trajectory over the coming days will likely determine whether SOL finds a floor or extends its decline. Right now, BTC USD is trading at $71,600, up +0.8% on the day, but it is struggling to regain $72,000, leaving bulls concerned.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Can Solana USD Price Recover to $85 Resistance or is a Drop to the $60s Next?

At current levels near $83, SOL is consolidating within a contracting triangle visible on hourly charts, characterized by fading highs and repeated retests of key support. The RSI has cooled to approximately 47, not oversold, but no longer showing bullish momentum. That middle ground is precisely what makes the setup difficult to trade.

Analysts on TradingView are closely watching three price clusters. The $84–$85 band represents immediate overhead resistance; a clean break above that level would invalidate the short-term bearish structure. Below the current price, the $70–$72 zone and a $62 demand zone are considered the next meaningful supports, with the mid-$50s Fibonacci retracement flagged as a potential entry.

The scenario breakdown looks roughly like this:

Bull case: SOL reclaims $84–$85, volume expands, and a breakout targets a retest of the $92–$95 resistance band.

SOL reclaims $84–$85, volume expands, and a breakout targets a retest of the $92–$95 resistance band. Base case: Price grinds sideways in the low $80s as traders await a Bitcoin directional signal, with mild downside bias.

Price grinds sideways in the low $80s as traders await a Bitcoin directional signal, with mild downside bias. Bear case: A Bitcoin break below $70,000 triggers a cascade toward the $60s, with $62 acting as the last credible defense before that level.

Security concerns have been a persistent overhang on SOL’s price action, and the Drift exploit has renewed that conversation at an inconvenient technical moment.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as Solana Tests Key Levels

When a blue-chip Layer 1 like Solana USD faces simultaneous technical pressure, a nine-figure exploit, and macro headwinds, some capital predictably rotates toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays with lower entry points and asymmetric upside profiles. That dynamic is worth examining, not as a reason to abandon SOL, but as context for where certain risk appetites are moving.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is a Layer 3 infrastructure project that has attracted attention for its cross-chain architecture. Its core proposition is straightforward: fuse the liquidity of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana into a single execution environment, enabling developers to deploy once and access all three ecosystems simultaneously.

The project’s Unified Liquidity Layer, Single-Step Execution, and Verifiable Settlement features are designed to address fragmentation, a structural problem that incidents like the Drift exploit tend to highlight.

The presale is currently priced at $0.01449, with $657,000 raised to date. Those are early-stage numbers, which cut both ways: the entry point is low, offering maximum upside to those seeking a true degen play for Q2.

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