Spot Bitcoin ETFs Sees $287M in Net Outflows, Largest in 4 Months

Outflows from United States spot Bitcoin ETFs are intensifying despite a slow market growth outlook. On Tuesday, these funds recorded a net outflow of $287.78 million, marking the largest negative flow in the last four months. SoSoValue data showed that BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the largest spot Bitcoin ETF by net assets, recorded zero flows.

Massive Exodus from US Spot Bitcoin ETFs

IBIT has exhibited really strong performance since its launch in January. It has generally attracted investors and enjoyed positive momentum. As a single-spot Bitcoin ETF, the fund has seen more than $21 billion in net inflows. So far, BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF has recorded only a few days of outflows compared to its counterparts. It displaced Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust ETF to become the largest Bitcoin fund in the world.

Recently, Fidelity’s FBTC has been performing worse than Grayscale’s GBTC, which is known for its huge outflows. On Tuesday, FBTC saw the largest outflows, $162.26 million, while GBTC followed with $50.39 million in net outflows. The other spot Bitcoin ETFs issued by VanEck, Valkyrie, Invesco, and Franklin Templeton were not left out of the negative flows.

The US bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $287.78 million on Tuesday, the largest negative flows since May 1. BlackRock’s IBIT logged zero flows for the day. Grayscale’s GBTC, the second-largest spot bitcoin ETF, saw $50.39 million leave the fund, while Fidelity’s FBTC… — LondonCryptoClub (@LDNCryptoClub) September 4, 2024

ARKB, the joint Bitcoin ETF from Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest and 21Shares, saw $33.6 million leave its fund. Bitwise’s BITB reported $24.96 million in net outflows.

Last week, the US spot Bitcoin ETF market outlook was the same. According to data from Farside Investors, all US Bitcoin funds saw a cumulative net inflow of about $202 million on Monday. BlackRock’s IBIT outperformed the other Bitcoin ETFs by drawing in more investment than their collective inflows.

Notably, it registered a total of $224 million in inflows last Monday, but by Tuesday, the market turned negative. By the end of the week, all 12 US Bitcoin funds had lost $480 million.

Bitcoin Price Flop Impacts US Spot Bitcoin ETF Market

This massive exodus of capital suggests that investors are gradually withdrawing from the ecosystem. It also coincides with Bitcoin’s struggles to find a support level.

The Bitcoin price is attempting to rebound, but it has had little to no success achieving that. Two days ago, the Bitcoin price rallied over 3% to reach a high of around $59,343. While this is a far cry from the coin’s all-time high (ATH), it sufficiently obliterated the losses recorded on September 1. Since then, the market has seen further fluctuations.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin traded at $56,308.51, corresponding to a 4.59% dip in the last 24 hours and a 4.65% loss in the past 7 days. This sentiment could explain the current spot Bitcoin ETF outlook.

