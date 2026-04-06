Standard Chartered Bank Predicts $500K Bitcoin as Price Climbs

Standard Chartered has put a $500,000 Bitcoin price target on the table for 2030, and the market nudged higher in response – BTC climbing roughly 100 basis points to $67,500 as the forecast circulated.

The number alone is striking; what’s more telling is that it comes from a bank with a $70 billion balance sheet, not a crypto-native research shop, and that it was delivered without a formal published note to anchor it.

Standard Chartered’s $500K Call: The Institutional Logic Behind the Target

Geoff Kendrick, Standard Chartered’s Global Head of Digital Assets Research, laid out the thesis during an appearance on the Milk Road podcast, citing a 2030 horizon for both Bitcoin at $500,000 and Ethereum at $40,000.

No formal research note has been published to support the figures – the projections aired solely in conversation with host John Gillen, then spread through social clips. That delivery mechanism matters: it’s a view, not a vetted bank forecast, and readers allocating capital on that distinction should note it.

The analytical logic, as Kendrick framed it, rests on Bitcoin’s supply scarcity converging with deepening institutional demand. His model treats Bitcoin as digital gold – with a hard cap of 21 million coins and an addressable market that, if BTC captured gold’s full market capitalization, would imply a per-coin value closer to $1.6 million.

The $500,000 figure is the base case, not the ceiling. A nearer-term checkpoint sits at $100,000 by end-2026, preceded by a potential pullback toward $50,000 if the Federal Reserve holds rates tighter than markets currently price.

This is not Standard Chartered’s first ambitious call. Kendrick forecast $100,000–$200,000 by the end of 2021 following El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption, and in December 2024, the bank raised its 2025 target to $200,000, citing U.S. election outcomes and spot ETF approvals. The progression from short-cycle trades to decade-long scarcity models reflects how the bank’s conviction has evolved – and how much further out along the risk curve institutional forecasters are now willing to go.

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What Bitcoin Price Is Actually Doing Right Now

Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume rose 16.75% to $18.68 billion on Sunday, according to exchange data, against a market capitalization of approximately $1.35 trillion. That volume uptick alongside a modest price gain suggests the forecast generated sentiment support without triggering a conviction-driven breakout – the market registered the news, not a structural rerating.

The three-scenario frame applied to current levels: in a bull case, Bitcoin price clears resistance near $70,000 on sustained ETF inflows and dollar weakness, putting the $100,000 year-end 2026 checkpoint within range.

The base case holds price in the $65,000–$72,000 band through Q3, with momentum contingent on the Fed’s rate path and spot ETF flow continuity. The bear case – a retreat toward $50,000 – materializes if macro conditions tighten unexpectedly, a scenario Kendrick himself flagged as a likely drawdown before the next leg higher.

Michael Saylor added fuel to the sentiment picture separately, posting his signature orange dot chart on X with the message “Back to Work,” a pattern that has historically preceded large Bitcoin purchase announcements by Strategy. The chart showed Strategy’s holdings at 762,099 BTC. Whether that signals another accumulation tranche is unconfirmed, but the timing alongside the Standard Chartered forecast amplified the bullish narrative cycle.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.