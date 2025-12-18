XRP Price: 850% Upside or 50% Crash? Experts Share Mixed Opinions

Key Notes

Some analysts point to XRP’s prolonged trading below the 50-week SMA as a historically bullish signal.

Prior cycles show that when similar conditions have led to rallies of 200% to over 800%, implying upside targets as high as $9.55–$17.30.

Spot XRP ETFs have recorded over 30 consecutive days of inflows and surpassed $1 billion cumulatively.

After failing to hold the $2.0 support level, XRP XRP $1.87 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $113.23 B Vol. 24h: $3.53 B price has been showing a one-directional move to the bottom. This has left market investors confused about where XRP is heading next. Moreover, inflows into spot XRP ETFs have also failed to support the price action to the upside.

XRP Price Remains at Crossroads

Amid the broader crypto market correction today, XRP has tanked another 3.2%, slipping all the way to $1.84. Amid these developments, veteran trader Peter Brandt has shared a bullish outlook for XRP.

Brandt stated XRP price could face a sharp decline to $1 level if buyers fail to overcome this bearish pattern. He pointed to the formation of a double-top pattern, a technical structure widely viewed as a strong reversal signal. Meanwhile, XRP has recorded two significant price peaks this year, with a key neckline support level around $2.

I know in advance that all you Riplosts $XRP will forever remind me of this post — ask me if I care

This is a potential double top. Sure, it may fail, and I will deal with this if it does

But for now this has bearish implications

Love it or not — you need to deal with it pic.twitter.com/yPGjzuqNN3 — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) December 17, 2025

However, other market experts see it through a different lens, while staying confident that XRP price will hold above the $2.0 support levels. The coin is trading under its 50-week simple moving average (SMA) for 70 consecutive days.

Despite this ongoing weakness, market analyst Steph (Steph_iscrypto) noted on the X platform that XRP may be nearing a turning point. In a recent analysis, he highlighted that XRP has been trading below the 50-week SMA since the latest selloff began.

Although this signals a bearish momentum, historical data show XRP has often staged explosive rallies after spending extended periods below the 50 SMA. According to Steph’s weekly chart data, the pattern has appeared three times since 2018.

After XRP peaked at $3.31 in January 2018, it fell below the 50-week SMA in June and remained under it for about 70 days. Later, it bottomed out $0.245 before rallying more than 200% to $0.764 by September.

A similar setup emerged in late 2021, when XRP traded below the 50-week SMA for 49 days before rebounding nearly 70% in early 2022.

The most recent occurrence was in 2024, when XRP stayed below the 50-week SMA for roughly 84 days. That period was followed by a sharp rally that pushed prices to a $3.66 peak in July 2025, marking an 850% upside.

After trading above the 50-week SMA for much of 2025, XRP fell below the level again in October and has now spent approximately 66 days under it.

If the historical pattern were to repeat, an 857% rally from the current downtrend low near $1.81 would push XRP price toward roughly $17.30. Even considering a conservative scenario, a 428% gain would push the coin to $9.55.

Moreover, market analyst Chart Nerd noted that XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) has moved into oversold territory, while the MACD indicator is showing early signs of stabilization.

$XRP: Several indicators on the weekly are pointing to a low being marked back down in this Trading Range support territory we've been holding for over a year. – Stoch RSI = Oversold ✅

– MACD Foundation Build ✅

– RSI Compression ✅

– 5 Wave Corrective Structure ✅ Patience.. pic.twitter.com/4TXYeLOVXq — 🇬🇧 ChartNerd 📊 (@ChartNerdTA) December 17, 2025

Will XRP ETFs Support Upside?

Spot XRP ETFs have seen 32 days of consecutive inflows, showing strong market sentiment surrounding the investment product. According to data from SoSoValue, the net inflows on Dec. 17 stood at $18.99 million, with the cumulative inflows already crossing $1 billion earlier this week.

Despite six weeks of consecutive inflows, the momentum seems to be cooling down over the past two weeks. The slowdown in inflows helps explain why XRP’s price has not continued to rise in line with earlier ETF demand.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.