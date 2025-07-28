Key Notes

Strategy skipped buying Bitcoin twice this month.

The recent pause, which was last week, was linked to its new equity offering.

Strategy currently holds 607,770 BTC and has the largest BTC held by a corporation.

Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, known for holding more Bitcoin BTC $118 106 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.35 T Vol. 24h: $43.56 B than any other publicly traded firm, decided not to add to its Bitcoin reserves last week.

The move came despite sharp price movements in the cryptocurrency after it reached new record highs in mid-July.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Purchase in July

On July 28, Strategy disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it made just two Bitcoin purchases throughout the month.

These acquisitions added up to 10,445 BTC, marking a significant decline of 39% compared to the total amount the company bought in June.

Strategy has now gone a second week in July without adding any new Bitcoin, just like it did at the start of the month.

In July, the company made two Bitcoin purchases, one on July 14 for 4,225 BTC and another on July 21 for 6,220 BTC. However, the pace of their Bitcoin buying has recently slowed down.

This is because the company decided to expand its Series A preferred stock offering, increasing it from $500 million to $2.521 billion as of last Friday.

After deciding not to make any additional Bitcoin purchases last week, the company’s total Bitcoin holdings remain unchanged at 607,770 BTC, a level it has maintained since its last acquisition earlier in July.

The second-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, behind Strategy, is Mara Holdings Inc., which currently owns 50,000 BTC, significantly less than Strategy’s total holdings.

Earlier this month, Strategy said it plans to sell up to $4.2 billion in shares to raise money for buying more Bitcoin, following strong profits in the first half of 2025. The US-based I.T. company disclosed that it had made $14 billion in unrealized earnings in the second quarter. Its BTC holdings made it the 11th largest company treasury in the world, just behind Nvidia and Exxon.

Other Bitcoin treasury firms are stocking up on BTC. One of them is Japan-based Bitcoin-focused firm, MetaPlanet, which announced today that it had purchased an additional 780 BTC for about $92.5 million, bringing its total holdings to 101,030 BTC.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.