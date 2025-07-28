Key Notes

BTCS has increased its Ethereum portfolio with the recent acquisition of 14,240 ETH.

The firm now holds 70,028 ETH, worth $271 million based on current prices.

BTCS announced that it has closed a $10 million convertible notes issuance at a $13 per share conversion price.

Blockchain company BTCS Inc has doubled down on its crypto portfolio with the recent acquisition of 14,240 Ethereum ETH $3 806 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $459.69 B Vol. 24h: $38.42 B . This brings its total holding to 70,028 ETH, worth $271 million based on the current price of the largest altcoin by market capitalization. Ultimately, this is a further commitment to boosting the Ethereum ecosystem.

BTCS Stands on Its Ethereum Accumulation Mission

The purchase of 14,240 ETH marks an outstanding financial expansion for BTCS, especially with the Ethereum price showing signs of a rebound in the last two weeks. At press time, ETH was trading at $3,872.50, up by 1.46% in the past 24 hours. Its market capitalization and 24-hour trading volume are also at $468.12 billion and $32.29 billion, respectively.

In December 2024, BTCS announced that it would halt its StakeSeeker platform to shift its core focus to Ethereum and associated infrastructure operations. The latter has been the company’s primary source of revenue.

At the time, BTCS CEO Charles Allen noted that the company is focused on becoming a leader in Ethereum blockchain infrastructure while delivering the best value for its shareholders.

Fast forward to seven months, and BTCS has stood by its vision by owning a large ETH bag. In its post on X, the firm confirmed that it has successfully raised $207 million year-to-date (YTD) through the continued execution of its hallmark DeFi / TradFi Flywheel Accretion strategy, including at-the-market equity sales and DeFi-based borrowing.

Unlike other platforms that only accumulate Ethereum, BTCS is utilizing its treasury to generate yield through staking.

It also leverages block-building infrastructure services to secure higher yields and rewards. Explicitly, the recent purchase of Ethereum pushes BTCS towards holding the title of the most leveraged public market pure-play on Ethereum’s ecosystem.

More Growth in the BTCS Ecosystem

In addition, BTCS announced that it has closed a $10 million convertible notes issuance at a $13 per share conversion price.

This represents a 198% premium to its July 18 closing price. It sold 271,580 shares under its ATM program in a single block trade at $6.04 per share, for $1.66 million, during the week ending July 25, 2025.

Currently, the firm holds 47,852,778 common shares outstanding following the earlier sales.

This is a show of strong investor confidence and engagement with BTCS’ blockchain-based business model. BTCS is also working on a vertically integrated Ethereum operation that is designed to generate yield through both staking (NodeOps) and block building (Builder+) activities.

“We are hitting our stride of actively deploying capital to not only expand our ETH treasury but also fuel our blockchain infrastructure operations and are proud to continue our trajectory as the most financially and operationally leveraged Ethereum play in public markets today,” Allen explained.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.