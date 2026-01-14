Sui Suffers Major Outage, No New Checkpoints in 3 Hours

Key Notes

Sui’s last validated checkpoint (234608191) was registered at 2:22 p.m.

UTC, going more than three hours without any new validated transactions and checkpoints.

Sui core team is working on a fix after identifying the issue nearly 1.5 hours after acknowledging the outage.

This is the second major outage and third significant network “degraded” performance in Sui’s history following November 2024 and December 2025 incidents.

The Sui Network mainnet is suffering a major outage, being effectively down and unusable for approximately three hours as of this writing. This story is still being developed as Sui’s core team is “actively working on a solution,” according to official communication.

Sui Mainnet is currently experiencing a network stall, and the Sui Core team is actively working on a solution. Be aware that dApps such as Slush or SuiScan may not be available, and transactions may be slow or temporarily unable to process at this time. Updates will be shared as… — Sui (@SuiNetwork) January 14, 2026

Data Coinspeaker retrieved from OkLink on Jan. 14 at 5:36 p.m. UTC shows that the last valid transaction and checkpoint on the Sui Network were registered at 2:22 p.m. UTC (11:22:17 a.m. BRT, in the screenshot). The referenced “checkpoint” was 234608191 and the transaction: GaVmqN8PdKEZP37WJUJxt4yk2TbJgzKdgqsU79LR3jiH.

A “checkpoint” on Sui works as a coordination function and provides a canonical ordering of transactions, similar to a “block” in traditional blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Checkpoints hold finalized transactions and are used for node synchronization and global transaction ordering and node synchronization.

Essentially, an hour without checkpoints means the blockchain is effectively “stuck” — no new transactions can be confirmed, and the network state remains frozen until validators resolve the underlying issue and resume consensus.

Snapshots from status.sui.io indicate the investigation started 30 minutes after the last checkpoint was validated before the outage. The issue was flagged as “identified” nearly 1.5 hours later, with a “fix being implemented.”

Sui Network Previous Incidents

This is the second documented major outage for Sui Network’s mainnet and the third relevant incident that affected users’ capacities to make transactions.

On Nov. 21, 2024, Sui experienced its first network outage due to “a bug in congestion control code,” the official account posted on X as a postmortem summary. In that case, the mainnet went through more than 2.5 hours without validating any new transactions and checkpoints—fixed with the v1.37.4 patch, first rolled out on Mysten Validators, according to status.sui.io documentation.

Earlier today, Sui experienced its first network outage due to a bug in congestion control code, which had been recently upgraded to allow for better shared object utilization. Sui contributors quickly deployed a fix restoring normal network activity in 2.5 hours. The rapid,… — Sui (@SuiNetwork) November 21, 2024

On Dec. 14, 2025, the network registered “degraded consensus,” with “much higher latencies,” as also described in status.sui. The issue took approximately three hours from the start of the core team’s investigations and its resolution.

In addition, Sui experienced three major exploits in 2025 as Typus Finance’s unaudited contract lost $3 million. Before Typus, CETUS Protocol suffered a major hack in May 2025, losing more than $220 million in assets. Then, Sui-based yield protocol Nemo was exploited for $2.4 million in USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $74.87 B Vol. 24h: $23.98 B , based on a report from CoinDesk.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.