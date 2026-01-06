What’s Behind the 18% SUI Price Rally?

Key Notes

The 18% increase in SUI’s price on January 6 comes with a 97% rise in daily trading volume, reaching $1.8 billion.

Sui’s total value locked (TVL) climbed steadily to $1.04 billion, indicating increased activity across its DeFi ecosystem.

New research from Mysten Labs highlights how Sui could integrate privacy features.

SUI SUI $2.00 24h volatility: 18.9% Market cap: $7.58 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B is drawing market attention again, rising 18% in the last 24 hours and moving closer to $2.

On the weekly chart, SUI is outperforming many top crypto assets, including XRP XRP $2.38 24h volatility: 12.3% Market cap: $143.99 B Vol. 24h: $8.91 B , DOGE DOGE $0.15 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $25.56 B Vol. 24h: $1.88 B , and ADA ADA $0.43 24h volatility: 6.8% Market cap: $15.56 B Vol. 24h: $956.52 M , with a 38% gain.

On-chain and derivatives data indicate a significant improvement, pushing the altcoin to a two-month high.

SUI’s Price Hits Two-Month Highs With Improving Market Sentiment

SUI has started the year 2026 on a very solid footing after breaking out from the falling wedge pattern in the last week of December.

The daily trading volume for SUI has surged by 97% to over $1.8 billion, showing strong bullish sentiment among traders.

On the derivatives side, Coinglass shows a sharp rise in SUI futures activity.

Open interest across exchanges climbed to $947.26 million on December 6, up from $685 million a day earlier, which is the highest level since October 10.

The increase in open interest indicates fresh capital entering the market. Analysts note that such an expansion in futures exposure often reflects rising buying interest.

Data from crypto intelligence platform DefiLlama shows that Sui’s total value locked (TVL) has been on a steady upward trajectory since late December, reaching $1.04 billion on Jan. 6.

The sustained rise in TVL points to increasing activity across the Sui ecosystem.

On the other hand, asset managers like Bitwise are pushing ahead for a spot SUI ETF.

In mid-December, Bitwise submitted an S-1 filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an ETF that tracks the SUI native token.

Promoting Privacy Tech

Mysten Labs, the primary developer behind the Sui blockchain, recently explained how modern blockchains can integrate privacy features without fully adopting the architectures used by legacy privacy coins.

They released a paper that offers an academic survey of existing privacy approaches rather than proposing a single new protocol.

It introduces a structured framework for comparing privacy models across blockchains, defining multiple levels of privacy.

This ranges from basic confidentiality, such as hiding transaction amounts, to more advanced models like k-anonymity and full anonymity.

Within this framework, Sui is positioned as an account-based blockchain, alongside networks such as Ethereum ETH $3 258 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $391.76 B Vol. 24h: $25.35 B

and Solana SOL $139.7 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $78.67 B Vol. 24h: $5.60 B .

