SUI Token Surges 21% Following Coinbase New York Listing Approval

Coinbase's New York listing triggered substantial buying momentum despite December's largest token unlock event.

The rally pushed SUI above the Keltner mid-band with strong volume support indicating genuine accumulation phase.

Breaking $1.92 resistance would invalidate the November downtrend and target the $2.72 pivot point from October.

SUI SUI $1.60 24h volatility: 20.6% Market cap: $5.99 B Vol. 24h: $1.09 B rallied 21% on Tuesday after Coinbase exchange confirmed that New York residents can now trade the asset across its web and mobile applications. The listing announcement triggered significant buying pressure, with the token outperforming rival altcoins throughout the trading session.

The Coinbase listing’s impact proved particularly notable given its timing, arriving less than 24 hours after SUI’s $86.86 million token unlock. Despite the supply surge typically associated with bearish pressure, the New York listing accelerated upside bets on SUI on Tuesday, reversing the bearish sentiment that had built up ahead of the unlock.

Sui (SUI) is now available to New York residents on coinbase․com & in the Coinbase iOS & Android apps. — Coinbase Markets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseMarkets) December 1, 2025

According to Cryptorank, SUI’s unlock outpaces all other upcoming releases this month. Aster follows closely with an $86.84 million unlock on Dec. 17, while LayerZero and Pump.fun are set to release $33.70 million and $31.22 million worth of tokens, respectively. Arbitrum and Aptos also feature on December’s issuance calendar, but none matched SUI’s unlock size or price movement this week.

SUI’s 21% price rebound outperformed its rival altcoins Litecoin LTC $82.89 24h volatility: 7.7% Market cap: $6.34 B Vol. 24h: $593.79 M and Hedera HBAR $0.15 24h volatility: 8.5% Market cap: $6.16 B Vol. 24h: $203.12 M which gained 9% respectively, while Avalanche AVAX $13.64 24h volatility: 7.6% Market cap: $5.85 B Vol. 24h: $532.91 M added 8%, confirming the New York listing’s strong market impact.

SUI Price Forecast: Can Bulls Maintain Momentum Above the Keltner Mid-Band?

SUI price prodded above $1.6 in Tuesday’s breakout, pushing decisively above the Keltner mid-band for the first time in nearly three weeks. The move also pulled SUI price closer to the upper volatility band at $1.9, which now forms the next short-term resistance.

The intraday rally was supported by considerable spot purchases with the +14.6M volume delta reading its strongest positive print since early November.

The rally lifted SUI RSI to 44.41, breaking from deeply neutral territory and signaling early trend rotation rather than overextension.

While the descending Keltner upper-band trajectory still caps upside attempts, a decisive close above $1.92 would invalidate the November downtrend and open the path toward the next pivot point at $2.72 near the local top triggered October’s sharp decline.

On the downside, $1.32 remains the main support. It aligns with the lower Keltner boundary and served as the consolidation base through late November. Losing this level would pull SUI back into a continuation of the November sell-off, exposing the October lows at $0.56.

