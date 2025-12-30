Sui Network Targets Privacy Amid Quantum Computing Concerns

Key Notes

Sui is planning to introduce private transactions on its network to protect customers.

This comes amid talks about the impact of quantum computing on crypto.

In contrast, Michael Saylor believes that quantum computing will strengthen Bitcoin.

Sui Network has hinted at the coming of private transactions on the layer-1 blockchain.

The protocol believes that this initiative will enable seamless, regulation-compliant on-chain payments without user opt-in.

His post comes at a time when the cryptocurrency industry is becoming concerned about the threat that quantum computers pose to cryptography, with Bitcoin as the focus.

Sui’s Privacy Transactions to Safeguard Users

On Dec. 30, Mysten Labs co-founder and Chief Product Officer Adeniyi Abiodun confirmed the potential rollout of privacy transactions on the Sui network by 2026.

He stated that this will be achieved via inherent privacy primitives at the protocol level. In the long run, seamless, regulation-compliant on-chain payments without user opt-in will be the result.

The team is attempting to build a system of full confidentiality, where only the sender and receiver can view details of the transactions between them.

Sui’s approach will rely on early privacy components developed 2-3 years ago. It will use built-in protocol tools to support DeFi and app development, a step that could position it as a leader in scalable, private blockchain transactions.

It will still maintain Sui’s hallmark high throughput and low fees. Adeniyi highlighted that Sui intends to be a world leader in the growing privacy-centered ecosystem.

This is particularly of interest because of the rising regulatory scrutiny, especially with the talks about upgrades in quantum computing and the potential threat.

Sui’s privacy pivot can be seen as a proactive defense against the incoming risks associated with quantum technology.

The network stands to enjoy institutional attention, as the solution will appeal to many such entities.

What Future Does Quantum Computing Hold for Bitcoin?

Tech experts are saying that quantum machines could eventually crack Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). This is the foundation of most blockchains’ signatures and addresses, including Bitcoin.

Last October, crypto analyst Charles Edwards advised that a solution is needed to the quantum computing threat by next year, especially if proponents “actually care about Bitcoin.”

In his opinion, Bitcoin holders have downplayed the potential threat of the quantum-resistant upgrades. There are a few experts who support Edwards’ position on theater, but not Michael Saylor.

The executive chairman of the Bitcoin treasury company Strategy doesn’t agree that quantum computing holds the worst concerns for Bitcoin. He believes that the technology will strengthen Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.