SUN Price Jumps 50% amid Major Announcement from Tron Founder

Key Notes

SUN price surged 50% in 24 hours, with trading volume doubling.

SunPerp will use 100% of its revenue to buy back SUN tokens.

Justin Sun reaffirmed support with hands-on involvement in SunPerp.

The SUN token surged more than 50% in the past 24 hours, outperforming almost every cryptocurrency. During the rally, trading volume more than doubled, propelling the token into the top 110 cryptocurrencies by market cap, with its valuation now approaching $700 million.

Over the past week, SUN has gained more than 65%, driven by renewed enthusiasm for TRON ecosystem DeFi projects, according to CoinMarketCap data.

SunPerp’s Buyback Commitment

The rally followed a major announcement from SunPerp, a decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetual contracts on the TRON blockchain. The platform confirmed it will allocate 100% of its protocol revenue toward buying back SUN tokens.

$SUN IS UP 55%+ 😱 After Justin Sun announced all revenue from SunPerp (TRON’s new perpetual DEX) will go into $SUN buybacks. The perp DEX wars are heating up: $BNB vs $TRX vs $HYPE 🔥 Who’s next? 👀 pic.twitter.com/OlgqybJ6AH — Wise Advice (@wiseadvicesumit) September 20, 2025

The buyback strategy is designed to consistently reduce circulating supply while creating steady demand, a mechanism that could enhance long-term token value.

SunPerp’s move follows other projects within the TRON ecosystem, including SunPump, which has implemented similar token-burning programs. Justin Sun, TRON’s founder, has long advocated for such initiatives.

Perp Dex on TRON has a bright future. Tron is a major USDT network, and perps were one of USDT’s earliest use cases. It came late, but as the saying goes: the best time to plant a tree was ten years ago — the second best is now. https://t.co/FrvjQXSUCy is finally here. — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 18, 2025

A History of Burns and Buybacks

SUN has consistently benefited from token burn moves. Between August 7 and September 4, 2025, the team burned 1.65 million SUN tokens, extending a program that has destroyed 639.6 million SUN (3.2% of total supply) since 2021.

These burns have been funded by revenue from TRON’s leading DEX SunSwap and its meme token launchpad SunPump.

SUN Price Analysis: Is the Rally Sustainable?

The daily SUN chart reveals a dramatic breakout, with price surging to $0.03616. Bollinger Bands indicate the price has shot well beyond the upper band, suggesting the rally may be overheated in the short term.

The Relative Strength Index stands at 84.55, firmly in overbought territory, which often signals the risk of a pullback or consolidation. At the same time, the MACD has turned sharply bullish.

In the bullish scenario, SUN could break through the $0.038 to $0.040 resistance area, paving the way toward the $0.050 level as the next major milestone.

If momentum and buyback activity continue to accelerate, the psychological $0.10 level could come into play over the coming months, making SUN the next crypto to explode in 2025.

On the other hand, a correction could drive prices back toward $0.030, with deeper retracement possibly testing the $0.025 support zone if profit-taking intensifies.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.