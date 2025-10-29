Key Notes

A Fed rate cut announcement could be beneficial to risk-on assets like cryptocurrencies, driving ETH price and other altcoins higher.

The analyst BitBull sparked the possibility of a rally to $8,000.

Institutional demand is rebounding, with US spot Ethereum ETFs attracting $246 million in new inflows on October 28.

Ethereum ETH $3 977 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $480.13 B Vol. 24h: $33.58 B price is trying to find a strong support at $4,000 level, following a nearly 5% retracement from its weekly highs. The positive development is that inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs have resumed, which shows that institutional demand is picking up once again. Top market experts continue to stay bullish on ETH while predicting upside to the all-time highs of $5,000 and beyond.

ETH Price Can Rally to $5,000 Post FOMC

With the ongoing FOMC event, investors are bullish that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another 25 bps interest rate cut on Oct. 29. Traders believe that this could be beneficial to risk-on assets, especially altcoins.

Popular crypto market analyst Michael van de Poppe shared his latest market outlook on Ethereum (ETH). He noted that the asset continues to consolidate within a tight range while building momentum.

Daily update on $ETH. Still the same squeeze and the same momentum being build up. It's all coming down to the business cycle and the decisions made by the FOMC. If that's progressive for risk-on assets, I think $ETH is ready for a new leg upwards and $5,000+. pic.twitter.com/PeC2mcPhVT — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 29, 2025

According to van de Poppe, ETH’s next major move will likely depend on broader macroeconomic factors, particularly the FOMC meeting decisions. He suggested that if the FOMC adopts policies favorable to risk-on assets, ETH price could be poised for a new rally targeting the $5,000 level.

Other crypto market experts have also echoed similar sentiment! Popular analyst BitBull noted Ethereum’s renewed strength after reclaiming the $4,000 level earlier this week. As per him, this clearly signals a bullish sentiment in the market.

According to the firm, as long as ETH price maintains support within the $3,800–$4,000 range, market sentiment remains positive. BitBull added that the current setup suggests ETH could have significant upside potential, projecting a possible rally above $8,000 later in this cycle.

Ethereum ETF Inflows Can Provide Additional Catalyst

Inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs have resumed this week, showing that institutional participation is still here. On Tuesday, Oct. 28, the total inflows across all US ETF issuers stood at $246 million.

According to data from Farside Investors, Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) recorded the most inflows at $246 million. BlackRock’s ETHA came second at $76.4 million, while Grayscale ETH stood third at $73 million.

On the other hand, the Ethereum Foundation team is also working on the Fusaka upgrade mainnet release in December. This upgrade will focus on enhancing the network’s security, scalability, and node efficiency.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.