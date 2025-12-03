Key Notes

LINK's strength tied to tokenization/RWA headlines and CCIP pilots with banks.

TON's momentum comes from Telegram wallet + mini-apps driving on-messenger usage.

KAS' PoW blockDAG narrative and recent ecosystem support fuel bids.

If you’re scanning for crypto tickers that might be on the rise today, here are ChatGPT’s trading bot’s recent pics.

Chainlink (LINK): Tokenization Plumbing Trade

Why now (trading): Chainlink (LINK) has tended to catch flows on days when “real-world asset” headlines land, making it one of the next cryptos to explode. The broader market’s risk reset puts a spotlight back on infrastructure that institutions are actually piloting. Recent research from Grayscale casts Chainlink as “essential infrastructure” for tokenized finance, reinforcing that bid.

Why it’s durable (fundamentals): Banks and market infrastructures are testing cross-chain settlement with Chainlink’s CCIP. Pilots span corporate automation and tokenized funds. That institutional pipeline is the core bull case into year-end.

Chainlink Price Today: LINK is trading at $14.43, up +20% in 24h. Today’s range varies from $12.03 to $14.43.

Toncoin (TON): Distribution via Telegram at a Massive Scale

Why now (trading): TON has shown relative strength on news tied to Telegram integrations. Today’s market bounce puts messenger-native adoption back in focus.

Why it’s durable (fundamentals): Telegram’s embedded TON Wallet and mini-apps turn hundreds of millions of users into a low-friction on-chain funnel. Payments, USDT transfers, and games are already live or rolling out. That distribution edge is hard for other L1s to match.

Toncoin (TON) Price Today: TON is trading at $1.59, up +6% in 24h. It hovers between $1.5 and $1.6.

Kaspa (KAS): High-Beta Momentum with a Credible PoW Story

Why now (trading): KAS has been one of the week’s notable gainers, with double-digit outperformance on thin-liquidity bounces. This momentum often persists when the market flips risk-on.

Why it’s durable (fundamentals): Kaspa’s blockDAG design targets fast confirmation while staying pure proof-of-work. This angle has resonated with miners and traders looking for non-ETP (ETF) beta outside Bitcoin. Ecosystem votes like the Dymension base-asset addition have also supported demand narratives.

It’s Official! KAS was voted in as a new base asset on Dymension The FIRST EVER DECENTRALIZED KASPA BRIDGE is now OPEN! See what KAS holders can do starting now 👇 pic.twitter.com/FBmxu0shy0 — Dymension (@dymension) November 26, 2025

Kaspa (KAS) Price Today: TON is trading at $0.057, up 10.3% in 24h. It hovers between $0.05211–$0.05894.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.