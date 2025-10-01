Key Notes

TON Foundation hired ex-Nike and Apple executive Gerardo Carucci as new CMO.

Carucci aims to unify brand, growth, and community strategies around TON’s Telegram-native advantage.

Toncoin consolidates in a descending triangle with bearish risk toward $2. .

Toncoin (TON) has gained momentum over the past 24 hours, rising by more than 4.5% with a 20% surge in trading volume, potentially positioning itself as the next big crypto.

The rally comes as TON Foundation announced a high-profile leadership addition aimed at strengthening its global brand presence. According to press release, it has appointed Gerardo Carucci as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately.

Carucci will oversee global brand strategy, creative direction, and community growth, positioning TON as the financial and creative backbone of Telegram.

With experience at Apple and Nike, Carucci brings strong expertise in brand storytelling and marketing innovation. At Apple, he displayed product launches as cultural events, including the openings of Apple Park and Steve Jobs Theater.

At Nike, he delivered groundbreaking FIFA World Cup and Olympics campaigns that redefined digital consumer engagement.

Carucci described TON as a platform where community, commerce, and culture intersect, presenting opportunities for global impact.

Pavel Durov’s Philosophy and TON’s Evolution

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has long advocated for financial freedom through decentralized technologies. Early investments in Bitcoin allowed him to sustain personal expenses while Telegram itself remained unprofitable.

Durov continues to believe in Bitcoin as the ultimate store of value, predicting its rise to $1 million. He has backed TON as a scalable blockchain capable of serving hundreds of millions of Telegram users through shardchain technology.

Originally launched in 2018–2019, TON faced regulatory hurdles in the US, but has since been revived as The Open Network.

Today, it powers daily NFT trading volumes within Telegram and remains central to Durov’s vision of integrating blockchain into everyday digital life.

TON Price Outlook: Bullish and Bearish Scenarios

Based on the weekly chart, Toncoin is consolidating within a descending triangle pattern. Price currently trades at $2.72, near the lower boundary of the structure, with support at $2.67.

A breakdown below this level could expose TON to downside targets around $1.80–$2.00, revisiting previous demand zones. The RSI sits at 38.94, indicating weak buying pressure, while the MACD remains slightly negative.

On the other hand, if TON manages to break above the descending trendline resistance near $3.20, it could trigger a bullish reversal. Upside targets in that scenario lie around $5, with a potential move toward $8 if the new executive addition is a success.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.