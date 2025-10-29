Tether Flips South Korea in US Debt Holdings

Key Notes

Stablecoin issuer Tether has outperformed South Korea and three other countries with $135 billion in US debt.

It is the 17th largest holder of the asset, trailing Brazil.

Tether recently celebrated reaching 500 million verified users.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino took to X to announce that his company is now the 17th-largest holder of United States debt. At this position, the issuer of the largest stablecoin, USDT, has outranked South Korea, the UAE, and Germany, and is already looking to push past Brazil.

Tether Holds $135 Billion in US Treasury

Tether is currently boasting of $135 billion in US debt. Tether first surpassed Germany way back in May this year. It’s worth mentioning that the largest holder of the US Treasury, with way more than $1.1 trillion in assets, is Japan.

With 135 billion of U.S Treasuries, Tether is now the 17th largest holder of U.S debt, passing also South Korea.

Soon Brazil! pic.twitter.com/wUDyvGcSHE — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) October 29, 2025

This suggests that there is notable progression in Tether’s growth curve momentum. The USDT company’s milestone reflects that a crypto-based entity has surpassed an industrial state in government bonds.

Ultimately, this milestone lends credibility to USDT as it is backed by solid, liquid, and universally recognized assets

Meanwhile, the stablecoin has recorded significant growth in its ecosystem and is already looking at bagging another historic profit figure by the end of this year.

Tether Celebrates Multiple Milestones

During an interview at the Plan B Forum in Lugano, Switzerland, Ardoino shared that Tether expects its net profits to hit nearly $15 billion in 2025. In previous years, the company has seen such huge profits.

In 2024, it posted over $13 billion in net profit, and this was more than double its $6.2 billion from 2023. Whenever it records such outstanding returns, Tether’s low costs and Treasury-backed model are highlighted as key to its margins. Up to the time of this writing, USDT still maintains a dominant share of the stablecoin market.

Recently, it celebrated the milestone of reaching 500 million verified users among other achievements. Beyond USDT, the Tether ecosystem is moving at a fast pace. Earlier this October, its gold-backed token, XAUt, officially surpassed $1 billion in market value. This feat

was driven by gold reaching an All-time High (ATH) price at the time.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.