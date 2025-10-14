Key Notes

Tether is set to release its fully open-source WDK this week.

The kit includes starter wallets for iOS and Android to simplify crypto wallet creation.

With this move, Tether aims to expand self-custody adoption worldwide.

Tether is preparing to launch its fully open-source Wallet Development Kit (WDK) this week. The announcement came from CEO Paolo Ardoino, who explained how the toolkit will allow developers to easily build their own non-custodial digital wallets.

In a post on X, Ardoino wrote that the WDK will include a ready-to-use “starter wallet” for both iOS and Android. This would offer a demonstration of how developers can quickly assemble a complete crypto wallet using the toolkit.

Tether will release this week WDK, the Wallet Development Kit, 100% open-source. WDK contains also a Starter Wallet for both iOS and Android.

The Starter Wallet is a compact, fully functional showcase of how easy and quick will be for anyone to develop a complete digital assets… pic.twitter.com/n6y99yQ4zE — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) October 14, 2025

Paolo released an overview of the WDK template wallet in September, noting that it had already undergone a security audit.

It features full non-custodial support, multiple backup options, and DeFi modules for lending, swapping, and managing tokens like USDT and USDT0.

Here is a demo of the (Wallet Development Kit) WDK Template Wallet.

– build 100% on WDK by Tether

– well encapsulated reusable UI components

– soon opensource

– fully non-custodial (supports different seed backup strategies to enable super simple user-experience)

– available for… pic.twitter.com/0VRmlQLHP5 — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) September 29, 2025

Open Wallet Infrastructure

Tether’s upcoming WDK supports a cross-chain API that connects Bitcoin BTC $110 983 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $75.60 B , Ethereum ETH $3 942 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $476.17 B Vol. 24h: $52.80 B , and TON networks TON $2.21 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $5.58 B Vol. 24h: $231.64 M , simplifying the process of building multi-chain wallets.

The kit’s account abstraction (for gasless transactions) and modular architecture makes it more adaptable for developers.

The WDK’s open-source design aims to encourage innovation by allowing anyone to customize and launch their own digital wallets without relying on third-party custody providers.

Industry watchers say this could lower barriers for businesses, decentralized apps, and even AI systems to integrate wallet functionality directly into their products.

With over $180 billion in USDT market cap and a dominant position among stablecoins, Tether’s influence in the crypto space is huge. Analysts believe this new toolkit could further expand that dominance across multiple ecosystems.

Tether currently serves over 400 million users and has expanded its reach into areas such as AI, data centers, energy infrastructure, and Bitcoin mining.

Tether’s WDK Raises the Bar Amid Competition

Tether’s competitors like Circle, PayPal, and Stripe also currently provide developer tools and APIs for stablecoin payments, smart contract interaction, and cross-chain transactions. However, their offerings do not offer complete self-custodial wallet kits.

Tether’s upcoming WDK stands out for being more comprehensive. Analysts believe that the launch this week could prompt competitors to announce similar wallet-focused products in the near future.

Tether first introduced WDK in late 2024 as part of its effort to support cross-device wallet interoperability. The roadmap now includes future features like Lightning Network payments and possibly a peer-to-peer synchronization system for greater decentralization.

