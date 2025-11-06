Tether, KraneShares, Bitfinex Form Alliance for Tokenized Securities Market

Key Notes

Tether's Hadron provides tokenization technology while Bitfinex Securities offers El Salvador-regulated trading infrastructure.

KraneShares brings traditional fund management expertise and predicts complete business tokenization within four years.

Partnership targets institutional investors using El Salvador's digital asset regulatory framework for cross-border securities trading.

Three major players in digital finance announced a partnership on Nov. 6 aimed at building infrastructure for tokenized securities. Tether asset tokenization division Hadron, investment firm KraneShares, and El Salvador-based Bitfinex Securities will collaborate on blockchain-based financial products.

Market analysts project the tokenized securities sector will expand from roughly $30 billion in 2025 to approximately $10 trillion within five years, according to a company announcement.

KraneShares, which operates the biggest US-traded China equity fund, plans to work with its new partners on blockchain-based versions of exchange-traded products. The alliance seeks to bridge conventional finance with distributed ledger systems.

Infrastructure and Regulatory Foundation

Each partner brings distinct capabilities to the arrangement. Hadron supplies the technical platform for creating digital representations of securities. Bitfinex Securities operates a trading venue authorized by El Salvador’s digital asset regulator, offering a marketplace for these tokens. KraneShares provides expertise in fund management and access to investor networks.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, said the collaboration reflects the companies’ commitment to supporting capital market evolution. Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares, stated the firm believes its business will be 100% tokenized in the next three to four years.

Bitfinex Securities emphasized that credible secondary markets are essential to realizing the full potential of tokenized assets.

Broader Tokenization Context

The three companies plan to target institutional investors using El Salvador’s regulatory structure for digital assets. Their combined effort aims to create systems for issuing new products, ensuring compliance, and enabling trading across borders.

Tether’s Da Nang partnership shows the company’s ongoing push into jurisdictions developing blockchain policies, while Tether’s record net profit in 2025 provides financial backing for these expansion efforts.

Financial institutions globally have begun testing blockchain applications for traditional securities. The UBS tokenized fund transaction on Ethereum ETH $3 277 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $396.12 B Vol. 24h: $33.45 B represents another example of major banks experimenting with distributed ledger infrastructure for managing investment products.

