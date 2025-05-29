Key Notes

Vice President JD Vance delivered a keynote at a major Bitcoin conference.

He urged developers and investors to lobby Congress and “stay engaged” in shaping favorable policy.

His statement: “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unleash innovation”.

Cryptocurrencies are Donald Trump’s most recent darlings: we all know that. But now it’s not only him, but the whole administrative team making a bet on Bitcoin and friends. Why so, and what did Vice President JD Vance say? Let’s break it down in this article.

Vice President Takes the Stage

In a packed Las Vegas auditorium glittering with LED ticker streams and blockchain banners, Vice President JD Vance took the stage at a major Bitcoin conference on May 28, delivering a speech that crystallized the Trump administration’s pro-crypto posture.

Vice President JD Vance Delivers Remarks at Bitcoin 2025 Conference at Las Vegas, NV https://t.co/m2IIVUS1j4 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) May 28, 2025

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unleash innovation,” Vance declared, urging crypto leaders to stay politically engaged and keep lobbying Congress to pass favorable legislation. His message wasn’t subtle: the White House is open for blockchain business.

But Vance’s remarks were more than a feel-good moment for Bitcoin maxis. They signaled a deepening relationship between the crypto industry and the Trump administration, one forged not just in promises, but in campaign finance, ideology, and mutual enemies.

Vance’s Evolution: From Venture Capitalist to Crypto Ally

Before entering politics, JD Vance made a name as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley. Though best known for his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, Vance’s professional trajectory brought him into close orbit with tech-forward libertarian circles, including several with deep stakes in blockchain technologies.

Vance’s Ohio Senate campaign received early support from Peter Thiel, a prominent Bitcoin believer and early Facebook investor. As vice president, Vance has embraced crypto as a symbol of innovation, sovereignty, and disruption—a natural fit for the populist-techno-nationalist brand he has cultivated.

Crypto’s Political Pivot: From Pariah to Power Broker

Under the Biden administration, the crypto industry often felt sidelined and targeted. High-profile SEC enforcement actions, regulatory ambiguity, and Elizabeth Warren’s “anti-crypto army” painted the sector as a risky, unregulated Wild West.

But the 2024 presidential cycle marked a sharp reversal. The crypto lobby spent tens of millions of dollars backing pro-crypto candidates, including Donald Trump. In return, Trump made big promises: speaking at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, he vowed to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the planet.”

Now in office, the administration seems intent on making good. The Vance-Trump axis has become a crypto-friendly power center, with advisors such as David Bailey and Vivek Ramaswamy advocating for deregulatory policies and pro-growth frameworks.

Policy Playbook: Deregulation, Clarity, and Offshore Threats

In Las Vegas, Vance warned of the “regulatory brain drain” driving startups overseas. He called for:

Regulatory rollback: Vance declared the end of “Operation Chokepoint 2.0” and promised to eliminate red tape and aggressive regulations that hinder the crypto industry.

Vance declared the end of “Operation Chokepoint 2.0” and promised to eliminate red tape and aggressive regulations that hinder the crypto industry. Stablecoin legislation: The administration’s second priority is passing clear regulatory guidelines for dollar-backed stablecoins to support growth and clarity in the sector.

The administration’s second priority is passing clear regulatory guidelines for dollar-backed stablecoins to support growth and clarity in the sector. Market structure for digital assets: Vance backed a comprehensive bill to define how cryptocurrencies beyond stablecoins will be regulated, integrating them into the mainstream U.S. financial system.

Vance backed a comprehensive bill to define how cryptocurrencies beyond stablecoins will be regulated, integrating them into the mainstream U.S. financial system. White House support for crypto: Vance positioned the Trump administration as a strong ally of the crypto industry, calling Bitcoin a hedge against bad policymaking and urging continued political advocacy.

Crypto PACs and Luxury Dinners

While ideology and innovation matter, the crypto-Trump alliance is also a matter of money.

In 2024, super PACs funded by Coinbase, Ripple, and venture funds like a16z Crypto poured millions into swing-state races. The committee and its affiliates have raised $78 million for the 2026 midterm elections.

Moreover, on May 22, 2025, President Donald Trump hosted a lavish dinner at his Virginia golf club for the top 220 holders of his $TRUMP meme coin. The event, intended as a reward for major investors in his cryptocurrency, has ignited significant ethical concerns and prompted investigations into potential conflicts of interest.

Attendees secured their invitations by purchasing substantial amounts of the $TRUMP coin, with some spending over $1 million. The top 25 investors received additional perks, including a VIP reception and exclusive gifts. ￼ ￼

Critics argue that the dinner blurs the line between private business interests and public office. Representative Jamie Raskin has launched an investigation, citing potential violations of the Constitution’s emoluments clause and concerns over foreign influence, as many purchases were made anonymously.

The Political Theater: Wynn’s Collapse, Market Volatility, and Symbolism

The timing of Vance’s Las Vegas speech coincided with headlines surrounding James Wynn, the legendary high-leverage trader who lost $60 million in a single week on Hyperliquid. To many, Wynn’s meltdown is a cautionary tale about crypto’s volatility.

But to Vance and others, it’s a symptom of an industry forced to gamble in opaque legal conditions.

“Without guardrails, we either get chaos or we get exodus,” a senior White House aide told CoinDesk. “We’re here to build the guardrails—not strangle the industry.”

Bitcoin Presidency in All but Name?

JD Vance’s speech confirmed what many in Washington already suspected: crypto now has a seat at the table of executive power.

Under Trump and Vance, the industry isn’t just tolerated—it’s being celebrated, cultivated, and politically rewarded. Whether this results in a golden era of American crypto innovation or simply deregulated chaos remains to be seen. But one thing is certain.

The White House is bullish on Bitcoin—and it wants the whole world to know.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.