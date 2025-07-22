Three Charts That Show XRP Price Breakout to $6 Is Imminent

Key Notes

On-chain data shows strong buy-side pressure, with the 90-day cumulative volume delta (CVD) turning positive for XRP since early June.

Despite 99% of holders being in profit, demand continues to outweigh selling pressure.

Driven by XRP’s rally past $3.66, Ripple’s market capitalization has surged to $210 billion, overtaking oil giant Shell.

While the broader crypto market rally takes a pause, market analysts are hopeful that the Ripple cryptocurrency will still continue with further upside. Three technical chart setups show that a rally to $6 is imminent from here.

XRP Price Rally to $6 Soon?

The XRP price chart shows the formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily. Once the Ripple cryptocurrency gives a daily close above the eight-year highs of $3.66, it could continue on its upward trajectory with a desired target of $6.03.

According to a post by the trader Binance Killers on X, XRP has broken out of its symmetrical triangle and is now retesting the breakout zone, signaling continued bullish momentum.

The four-hour chart for XRP reveals the formation of a bull pennant pattern, with the price currently testing resistance at the upper trendline near $3.46.

A decisive candlestick close above this level could trigger a breakout toward the pattern’s projected target of $5.80, a potential 67% gain from current levels.

A bull pennant is a classic bullish continuation pattern, usually forming as a brief consolidation phase following a sharp upward move, and often resulting in a breakout that resumes the prior uptrend.

On-chain data also shows strength for the XRP price. The 90-day spot taker cumulative volume delta (CVD) indicates renewed dominance of buy-side orders.

Since early June, demand-side pressure has consistently outweighed selling, driving the XRP/USD pair to multi-year highs above $3.66.

Positive CVD highlights optimism among bullish traders, stating that the rally can continue further.

The chart shows that buy orders are still outnumbering sell orders, despite nearly 99% of XRP holders already being in profit at current prices.

Ripple Cryptocurrency Overtakes Oil Giant Shell

Amid the recent XRP price rally, the Ripple cryptocurrency has outgrown oil giant Shell with its market cap soaring to $210 billion.

This is a major milestone for the blockchain firm, which has been through years of legal battle, yet remained steadfast on its growth path.

