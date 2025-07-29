Tron (TRX) Surges 4.2% as Stablecoin Demand Spikes to $82.7B

Key Notes

Tron TRX $0.33 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $31.64 B Vol. 24h: $3.24 B price rose 4.2% intraday on July 29, climbing to $0.33. The surge diverges from the correction seen across top altcoin markets, including Sui SUI $3.81 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $13.18 B Vol. 24h: $1.92 B and Avalanche AVAX $24.10 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $10.21 B Vol. 24h: $820.78 M , which led gains last week but lost momentum early Tuesday.

Tron’s standout performance on Tuesday appears linked to increased demand for stablecoins as altcoin traders booked profits.

Official on-chain data from TronScan shows TRC-20 stablecoin supply spiked from $81.7 billion to $82.7 billion on July 28. This aligns with the narrative that traders are actively rotating into stablecoins, ahead of the altcoin market correction on Tuesday.

What’s Next for the Crypto Market Rally?

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve. As the U.S. FOMC meeting kicks off, the CME FedWatch tool shows a 97% probability of a rate pause. Still, political noise adds uncertainty, with Donald Trump renewing attacks on Fed Chair Jerome Powell and calling for emergency rate cuts.

These anticipated market swings may be fueling a “flight to safety” response across crypto. With stablecoins becoming a preferred temporary haven, TRX price is firmly positioned for a rally due to Tron’s dominance in the sector.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.