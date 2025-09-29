Turn $1 into $1 Million: ChatGPT’s Three Crypto Picks

Key Notes

Turning a single dollar into a million is never easy, but the crypto market has produced plenty of stories where early believers struck it rich. Investors with the right mix of high-potential 1000x crypto coins can set a similar path.

Here are the top three cryptocurrencies that ChatGPT thinks could make the next millionaires.

Aster (ASTER)

Aster opened the week with a sharp rally, climbing 6% on Sept. 29, to trade near $1.88. That move extended a 19% gain over the past seven days, showing strong demand and rising market confidence.

Activity on the network backs up the price action. DeFiLlama reports that Aster generated more than $30 million in fees in just 24 hours, dwarfing rival Hyperliquid’s $3.17 million.

After breaking out of the $1.75 consolidation zone, ASTER now targets the key $2.00 level, a level that has triggered heavy trading in the past. Analysts see room for a mid-term move above $4 with Aster’s growing position in DeFi as a driver for future gains.

Sonic (S)

Sonic’s native token, S, is quickly gaining momentum. The price recently climbed to $0.2434, along with a 78.68% jump in trading volume, even as much of the altcoin market slowed.

The rally comes as Sonic Labs appointed Mitchell Demeter as its new CEO, a seasoned blockchain executive known for helping launch the first Bitcoin ATM network. His arrival signals a renewed focus on global growth and institutional partnerships.

Sonic, previously known as Fantom (FTM), has also approved a $150 million expansion strategy to capture the US market. The plan includes a $50 million ETF initiative, a $100 million investment program, and the creation of Sonic USA.

The combination of fresh leadership, regulatory-friendly US expansion, and aggressive funding lays the groundwork for mass adoption. If the ETF initiative succeeds, it could bring new buyers and push S well beyond its current range.

Solana (SOL)

Solana SOL $213.0 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $115.47 B Vol. 24h: $6.48 B regained its bullish trend after a brief drop below $195 last week. It is now trading at around $205, breaking through a level that previously acted as resistance. September trading volume topped $219 billion, outpacing August and signaling fresh inflows from retail traders and institutions.

Solana’s technology fuels this growth. The network processes up to 65,000 transactions per second at minimal cost, making it a leading choice for decentralized applications, DeFi projects, and NFT platforms.

Analysts expect Solana to challenge Ethereum ETH $4 196 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $506.55 B Vol. 24h: $33.26 B market share and see the potential for long-term prices above $1,000. The excitement is further building around an upcoming Solana ETF decision.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.