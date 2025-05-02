Key Notes

SEC-approved investment advisor Two Prime is officially cutting ties with Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B after six years of exposure, citing underperformance and erratic market behavior.

The firm announced it will now focus exclusively on Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B , amid a surge in bullish sentiment and institutional inflows into the world’s largest digital currency.

ETH Is a Meme Coin?

Two Prime, once the second-largest crypto-backed lender in the market via its ETH and BTC lending arm, has described Ethereum’s recent behavior as “memecoin-like,” with erratic price moves and weak investor conviction.

The firm’s latest statement discussed Ethereum’s statistical unpredictability, noting that “the risk-reward is simply unjustifiable at this point with BTC available as an alternative.”

Ethereum’s ratio against Bitcoin has sunk to a five-year low, reflecting just how dramatically the largest altcoin has fallen out of favor in 2025.

Massive Buying Pressure for Bitcoin

On-chain data reveals a surge in the Taker Buy/Sell Ratio on Binance, climbing to 1.142, the highest in its range, indicating aggressive buying pressure.

As of today’s incomplete data, CryptoQuant shows that the Ratio stands at $0.90. This suggests buyers are no longer waiting for dips; they’re chasing the price, further bolstering Bitcoin’s bullish setup.

Additionally, since April 22, all Bitcoin whale cohorts, both short-term and long-term holders, have returned to profit.

Younger whales, whose average cost basis was just above $90K, now sit on gains exceeding 7%, with BTC currently trading at $96,638.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Will BTC Break Out?

Technical indicators on the daily chart below support the bullish narrative. The RSI sits just below the overbought threshold at 69.5, indicating strength while still leaving room for upside.

The MACD remains in a clear bullish crossover, with the blue MACD line accelerating above the orange signal line and histogram bars expanding positively.

Fibonacci retracement levels drawn from the $74,611 low to the $96,055 local high show that BTC has decisively reclaimed the 0.236 level at $90,994 and is now consolidating above this zone.

This strengthens the case for a continuation towards the $100K psychological level and potentially the next major resistance near $108,000.

However, any bearish pullback would likely find support near the 0.382 Fib level at $87,863 or the stronger confluence zone around $85,533 (0.5 Fib).

A break below $80K would invalidate the bullish structure, though current momentum makes that scenario increasingly unlikely.

