Whale Wallets Fill Up on PUMP Token Amid 16% Dip

Key Notes

Three whales spent over $7 million to buy the PUMP dip.

Top 100 wallets scooped 918B PUMP in the past seven days.

Coinbase listing fuels expectations of a price surge.

As the broader crypto market faced sell pressure on July 15, the newly launched PUMP token slipped over 16% in a single day. Yet, whales and exchanges are not letting the “buy the dip” opportunity pass.

According to Onchain Lens, three large wallets collectively spent over $7 million to buy PUMP at a discounted price. Whale Bq2RW purchased 542.96 million PUMP for $2.96 million, whale 9w7r5 spent $2.1 million on 362.59 million PUMP, and whale G5nxE bought 355.51 million PUMP for $2 million.

Meanwhile, Nansen data suggests that the top 100 wallets accumulated 918 billion PUMP tokens in the past seven days. During its weekend ICO, 202 wallets purchased over $1 million worth of tokens.

Top 100 wallets just scooped up 918B PUMP tokens in the past 7 days. Whales and exchanges aren’t sitting this one out either. The accumulation isn’t slowing down. If you’re still on the sidelines… you might already be late. pic.twitter.com/YfmHNi1Uwc — Nansen 🧭 (@nansen_ai) July 15, 2025

This high-scale whale activity hints at strategic positioning before a potential price recovery. Analysts on X are anticipating a surge in the new crypto token’s price as it prepares to trade on Coinbase, starting today at 9 AM ET.

Strong PUMP Token Launch

PUMP made a solid entry into the market after raising $500 million during its recent ICO, which sold out within 12 minutes across major centralized exchanges. The token launched for trading on July 14 with a fully diluted valuation of $5.6 billion, opening at $0.0056.

The value of PUMP nearly tripled to a market cap of $2.5 billion within hours of its launch, though it faced a quick selloff as short-term investors took profits. At the time of writing, PUMP is trading at around $0.0058, with a market capitalization of $2.08 billion.

Criticism Persists

Despite a solid launch and high whale activity, PUMP has faced major criticism. Notably, Pump.fun initially hinted at an airdrop, but its trading announcement skipped any mention of it, frustrating investors.

Critics have called the sale a cash grab, favoring VCs over retail buyers. They argue the token lacks clear utility, governance, or fee-sharing, serving as a narrative-driven asset for insider exits.

BitMart Research highlighted dropping liquidity and user sentiment, with rising competition threatening PUMP’s dominance. The meme coin creating platform is also facing a class-action lawsuit alleging unregistered securities sales.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.