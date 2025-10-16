What Is Driving LAB Token’s 200% Price Rally?

Key Notes

LAB token rallied over 200%, reaching a high of $0.2581 before consolidating near $0.2198.

Market cap surpassed $51 million, while trading volume jumped nearly 12%.

Technical indicators show strong bullish momentum but hint at short-term profit-taking.

LAB token has taken the crypto market by surprise, skyrocketing from a daily low of $0.08582 to a high of $0.2581, marking an impressive 200% rally within a short time frame.

At the time of writing, LAB trades around $0.2198, maintaining much of its explosive gains. The token’s trading volume has surged nearly 12%, while its market capitalization crossed $51 million.

The LAB rally follows a massive 21 million token buyback worth $2.35 million initiated by the project’s team. The team claimed that these buybacks are just a beginning of what is coming in the near future.

According to Lookonchain, over the past 30 hours, the LAB project team has repurchased more than 20.9 million $LAB tokens — worth approximately $2.35 million — from Binance Alpha, Bitget, and PancakeSwap.https://t.co/VpGHxU0NtG — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 16, 2025

LAB Price Analysis: Momentum and Market Indicators

The hourly LAB/USD chart reveals heightened volatility and aggressive buying activity. Following the sharp upward move, the Bollinger Bands have widened significantly.

The upper band near $0.2311 now serves as an immediate resistance, while the mid-band around $0.142 acts as a support base for potential retests.

Meanwhile, the RSI stands at 67.09 and the MACD histogram indicates strong bullish momentum, as price candles remain above the 20-period moving average.

However, the Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) line is currently negative at -656.6M, indicating that some traders might be taking profits after the rapid surge.

The Balance of Power also remains tilted toward sellers in the short term (-1.00), implying potential for minor pullbacks before the next leg higher.

LAB hourly chart with momentum indicators. | Source: TradingView

If LAB sustains its position above $0.20 and successfully breaks the $0.23 resistance level, the next target could lie around $0.30-$0.35, representing another potential 50% leg upward.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the $0.14 support could trigger a short-term retracement toward $0.10.

LAB Team Announces Major Roadmap Expansion

Amid this rally, the LAB team released a detailed roadmap on X (formerly Twitter), stating that LAB is more than just another speculative token.

We’re building a world where the trader no longer follows, they lead This is not just another roadmap It’s a rebellion against the old world of trading Learn more below 👇 pic.twitter.com/QBG8a76qHK — LAB (@LABtrade_) October 15, 2025

The ambitious roadmap includes a buyback portal to support token value and reduce circulating supply alongside expansion of the LAB Terminal into decentralized derivatives trading.

After the $LAB TGE, we’re doubling down on building a multi-chain trading ecosystem Here’s what’s coming next: • Buyback Portal

• Perps Integration

• Trading Contests & Airdrops

• AI Research Engine

• New Blockchain Integrations

• LAB Mobile App

• Loyalty… — LAB (@LABtrade_) October 15, 2025

LAB team will also host trading contests and airdrops focused on increasing user engagement and rewarding the community. Finally, the LAB mobile app, loyalty rewards, and cross-chain swaps are also under development.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.