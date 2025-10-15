Key Notes

BNB price close below the $1,100 neckline support could validate the bearish pattern, potentially pushing BNB toward $835, a roughly 30% drop from current levels.

Technical indicators suggest waning bullish momentum, with the daily RSI entering a correction phase and the MACD showing a bearish crossover.

Binance has seen record outflows, totaling $21.75 billion in a week, including $4.1 billion in a single day.

Binance Coin BNB $1 173 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $163.30 B Vol. 24h: $5.99 B , the native cryptocurrency of the Binance Chain, could soon face an end to its rally, with experts seeing a potential drop under $1,000 coming ahead.

Following rejections at $1,320, BNB price is facing strong selling pressure after a double-top pattern. On-chain data shows signs of potential profit-booking ahead.

BNB Price Sees Strong Selling Pressure After Rejection at $1,350

The daily chart of BNB price shows a potential double-top pattern forming near the $1,350-$1,375 range, signaling possible trend exhaustion after its 95% year-to-date rally.

This comes as the crypto market faced its largest liquidations in history last Friday, at a staggering $19 billion.

The two failed breakout attempts, labeled as Top 1 and Top 2, highlight weakening bullish momentum, with the neckline support positioned near $1,100. A confirmed close below this level could validate the bearish formation.

If the pattern plays out, BNB price could drop toward $835. This implies a 30% downside from current prices by late October or early November.

Momentum indicators are signaling caution for BNB. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered a correction phase after retreating from its overbought zone above 70. This indicates that the bullish momentum is waning.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has triggered a bearish crossover, showing weak buying momentum. Analysts warn that a drop below the $1,100 support level could accelerate the downtrend in the coming sessions.

On-Chain Indicators Hint Caution for Binance Coin

Binance recorded a staggering $21.75 billion in user withdrawals over the past week, marking the highest outflows from a centralized exchange in that period. Notably, $4.1 billion of this total was withdrawn in a single day, according to data from CoinGlass.

Over the past few days, centralized exchanges have seen significant asset outflows, with #Binance experiencing the largest outflow — $21.75 billion over the past seven days.https://t.co/HW9ViO6mPV pic.twitter.com/8ArclaL8sB — CoinGlass (@coinglass_com) October 15, 2025

BNB’s short-term holder Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (STH NUPL) has recently surged above the 0.25 threshold, a level historically seen as a warning signal.

Crossing this mark often indicates that short-term investors have accumulated significant profits, which can trigger selling pressure and potential price reversals.

Current NUPL readings suggest that many short-term holders are sitting on sizable gains, raising the likelihood of near-term sell-offs.

Snorter Bot Presale Nears $4.7M as Platform Gains Momentum

Snorter Bot, a rapidly expanding Telegram-based trading assistant, is closing in on a $5 million presale target. The platform combines the viral appeal of meme coins with advanced trading tools, enabling users to spot, snipe, and manage tokens directly within Telegram in just a few taps.

The initial version focuses on the Solana ecosystem, leveraging its fast transactions and low fees. Future updates plan to extend support to Ethereum ETH $4 007 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $484.32 B Vol. 24h: $51.19 B , BNB Chain, and other EVM-compatible blockchains. With its low trading fees and multi-chain roadmap, Snorter Bot has quickly emerged as one of the best crypto presales in the market.

Presale Details of Snorter Bot

Token Price : $0.1079

: $0.1079 Funds Raised : $4.7 million

: $4.7 million Ticker : $SNORT

: $SNORT Network: Solana

The platform’s SNORT token powers its premium functionalities. With a fixed supply of 500 million tokens, Snorter Bot aims to make high-speed DeFi trading accessible to a wider audience.

Interested in joining the presale? Check out our guide on how to buy Snorter Bot.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.