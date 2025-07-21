What’s Behind the 100% Conflux (CFX) Price Rally?

Key Notes

The announcement of Conflux 3.0, which is set to launch in August, is the major reason behind the CFX price rally.

Conflux revealed that version 3.0 will support up to 15,000 transactions per second and integrate AI agents.

The network also announced strategic partnerships to launch an offshore RMB stablecoin aimed at cross-border settlements.

Riding on the broader crypto market optimism, Layer-1 blockchain network Conflux CFX $0.23 24h volatility: 89.1% Market cap: $1.20 B Vol. 24h: $1.69 B is grabbing all the limelight with native crypto CFX rallying 100%, from under $0.1, all the way to $0.22.

The rally comes on the backdrop of some key developments such as the upcoming launch of Conflux 3.0 along with a new stablecoin initiative for the platform.

Conflux (CFX) Hits $1 Billion Market Cap in Recent Rally

Conflux has caught investors’ attention with a 107% gain over the past weekend, pushing its market cap past $1 billion. Daily trading volume also jumped 400% to over $1.7 billion, reflecting strong bullish sentiment.

The recent surge in Conflux is largely driven by the announcement of Conflux 3.0, set to launch in August.

At the Conflux Technology and Ecosystem Development Conference held in Shanghai from July 18 to 20, Conflux CTO Dr. Guang Yang unveiled key details of the upcoming 3.0 architecture, sparking renewed investor interest in the project.

Conflux Technology & Ecosystem Conference 2025 | Day 1 Recap 🌟 The opening ceremony set the tone for an exciting few days in Shanghai! 🎤 Key highlights from our amazing speakers: * Dr. Guang Yang (Conflux CTO): "Conflux 3.0 Architecture" @GuangYang_9 * Prof. Andreas… pic.twitter.com/B9D6qRSwTD — Conflux Network Official (@Conflux_Network) July 19, 2025

This upgrade plans to boost the transactions throughput to 15,000 transactions per second (TPS), in addition to offering artificial intelligence agent support.

In addition, the network unveiled strategic plans to collaborate with multiple partners to promote the use of an offshore RMB stablecoin. The initiative will facilitate cross-border settlements, particularly in countries participating in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Key Details Regarding Conflux Blockchain

High-performance Layer-1 blockchain Conflux is gaining popularity as it provides a hybrid consensus mechanism combining the Proof of Work (PoW) with a Proof of Stake (PoS) layer. As a result, it offers secure, fast, and decentralized transaction processing.

What makes it even special is its unique three-graph ledger structure, along with the GHAST algorithm, which enables up to 3,000 TPS with confirmations in under 1 minute.

Amid the strong rally over the past week, native token CFX has come into limelight. It has also outperformed some of the top altcoins in the market, thereby contributing to the broader altcoin market rally.

With major upgrades scheduled for the next month, market analysts are hopeful of the CFX price surge moving ahead.

