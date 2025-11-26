What’s Behind the 40% Monad (MON) Price Rally?

Key Notes

Monad network participation surged sharply, with Monad holders rising 283% in 24 hours and on-chain.

Network activity exceeded 4.2 million transactions in 48 hours, signaling strong early adoption.

After an initial post-launch dip below its public sale price, MON price staged a rapid rebound, jumping 100% within 48 hours.

Layer-1 blockchain network Monad has stormed the crypto market with its native cryptocurrency MON, gaining 40% on the second day of launch.

The market sentiment remains upbeat following the mainnet launch on November 24, accompanied by a $105 million airdrop.

As of now, the MON price is eyeing a push above $0.050 for the rally to continue.

Monad Makes Strong Debut With Surge in Network Participation

Monad’s upcoming debut has triggered a sharp surge in network participation. In the last 24 hours, the number of Monad holders has gone up by 283%, from 2,400 to 9,200, as per data from HolderScan.

This rapid growth signals sudden interest in the project.

The spike in Monad holders comes along with a significant rise in on-chain activity. Since launch, Monad has averaged more than 2 million daily transactions, and cumulative activity over the past 48 hours has reached 4.2 million, as per data from Nansen.

The sustained volume suggests organic demand. Early indicators show that the network is scaling effectively, thereby raising expectations for continued adoption.

Monad is a next-generation layer-1 blockchain offering full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, while offering high throughput and low latency.

It is designed to tackle scalability and efficiency limitations in existing blockchains.

The network has drawn significant attention following its launch, which included a $105 million airdrop and claims of processing up to 10,000 transactions per second. Monad aims to deliver a high-performance environment while maintaining full compatibility with the Ethereum ETH $2 937 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $354.50 B Vol. 24h: $19.35 B ecosystem.

Will MON Price Rally Continue?

The recent MON price rally has been quite dramatic as the token briefly fell below its public sale price of $0.025, upon launch.

Early buyers on Coinbase reacted by selling at a loss, while airdrop recipients offloaded their tokens shortly after listing.

Within hours, however, MON rebounded sharply with a 50% price surge, catching many sellers off-guard, in what seems to be a classic bear trap.

The rally continued over the next two days, with the token doubling in value within 48 hours of its debut.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes weighed in on the launch of MON, describing it as “another low-float, high-FDV layer-1” entering the market.

Despite the criticism, Hayes said he participated in the token’s early trading.

Just what this bull market needs another low float , high FDV useless L1. But obvi I aped. It’s a bull market bitches!$MON to $10 pic.twitter.com/UMSDWWmp5a — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) November 25, 2025

He added that in the current market cycle, speculative momentum could drive MON price toward a $10 valuation.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.