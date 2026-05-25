XRP News: PlayStation is NOT Integrating Ripple XRP

PlayStation is not integrating XRP, and there is no partnership between Sony and Ripple in any corporate filing, press release, or regulatory disclosure reviewed for this article.

The claim, which has circulated with renewed intensity across crypto social media, centers on the term ‘North Star,’ which Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has used publicly to describe the company’s internal strategic direction, not a product code name or a consumer-brand integration roadmap.

#Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Reaffirms $XRP Is Key: “All Roads Lead Back to Ripple’s North Star, XRP”. Garlinghouse has again emphasized the central role of XRP to the vision and direction of the Ripple ecosystem. He reaffirmed Ripple’s north star as XRP in reaction to a… pic.twitter.com/G6L2N2C1Ov — TheCryptoBasic (@thecryptobasic) April 29, 2026

This is not simply a viral rumor. It is a structural misreading of corporate strategy language, and the misreading follows a pattern that has produced phantom Sony, Amazon, and Apple partnerships for XRP at regular intervals since at least 2021.

We suspect the confusion persists because Garlinghouse’s rhetoric is genuinely expansive; ‘all roads lead back to XRP’ is a statement about ecosystem design philosophy, not a disclosure, and XRP communities have developed a reading practice that treats executive ambition as confirmatory evidence of undisclosed deals.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

The Ripple North Star Strategy: What the Internal Framework Actually Means and Why It Is Not a PlayStation Partnership

The term functions as follows: ‘North Star’ is standard corporate strategy language for a guiding organizational objective – the fixed directional reference against which product decisions, capital allocation, and partnership activity are evaluated.

Garlinghouse applied the label to XRP in early 2026 during community events and interviews, describing XRP as the anchor asset around which Ripple’s full product stack, RippleNet, On-Demand Liquidity, and RLUSD, is designed to operate. The remarks were about internal architecture and institutional ecosystem logic, not about any specific consumer-facing deal.

It is necessary to flag the epistemic status of this detail: Ripple has not published a formal document titled ‘North Star Strategy,’ and the full scope of the framework as an internal planning tool has not been independently verified.

What is verifiable is that Ripple’s confirmed institutional activity, payment corridor licenses, RLUSD stablecoin infrastructure, and tokenized asset pilots map consistently to banking and enterprise finance, with no consumer gaming vertical present in any disclosed roadmap.

Sony’s actual blockchain strategy, separately, centers on Soneium, an Ethereum Layer-2 network developed with Startale Labs for gaming, entertainment, and creator-economy applications, with no mention of Ripple involvement.

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PlayStation and XRP: How the Viral Claim Originated and What Social Media Got Wrong

(SOURCE: Yahoo Finance)

The misreading appears to have originated from a conflation of two unrelated developments: Garlinghouse’s ‘North Star’ language circulating in early 2026, and Nikkei’s reporting, active since late 2023, on Sony Bank’s work on a regulated USD-pegged stablecoin through its BlockBloom division for internal PlayStation payments.

The stablecoin project is real. Sony Bank is developing it to settle payments across the PS Store, PSN subscriptions, and Crunchyroll content, with the stated motive of reducing the billion-dollar interchange fees the company currently pays to Visa and Mastercard. XRP is not part of that project in any form disclosed by Sony Group, Sony Bank, or the XRPL Foundation.

Engagement-driven YouTube channels and X accounts appear to have stitched these two narratives together, presenting the BlockBloom stablecoin work as evidence of an XRP integration and citing Garlinghouse’s ‘North Star’ framing as a coded confirmation.

The interpretive error is straightforward: Sony’s stablecoin strategy is explicitly designed around a controlled internal economy in which third-party volatile tokens play no operational role. The PlayStation partnership does not exist in any Ripple filing, press release, or regulatory disclosure reviewed for this article.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.