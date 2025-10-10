Why is Bittensor (TAO) Price Rallying 21% Today?

Key Notes

DCG launched Yuma Asset Management with initial $10M backing for Bittensor's decentralized AI network infrastructure.

TAO confirmed bullish breakout from falling wedge pattern with technical indicators showing strong upward momentum potential.

Grayscale's Bittensor Trust accumulated $10.8M in assets within three months, demonstrating institutional appetite for the project.

Bittensor TAO $376.7 24h volatility: 12.9% Market cap: $3.62 B Vol. 24h: $426.28 M rallied 21% on Friday, October 10, climbing to intraday highs of $397 before easing toward $375. The sharp rebound came as Bitcoin BTC $117 324 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $2.34 T Vol. 24h: $75.04 B slipped below $118,000 and Ethereum ETH $4 065 24h volatility: 5.8% Market cap: $490.12 B Vol. 24h: $45.77 B ETF’s 8-day inflow streak halted, sparking broader market selloff. Despite the headwinds, TAO stood out as one of the few mid-cap altcoins posting double-digit gains.

On Thursday, Digital Currency Group (DCG), led by early Bitcoin backer Barry Silbert, announced a strategic $10 million investment in Bittensor through its newly launched AI infrastructure arm, Yuma Asset Management. According to Bloomberg, the fund will focus on supporting AI projects built on Bittensor’s decentralized intelligence network, with plans to raise additional capital in coming quarters.

“I’ve not been as excited about anything since Bitcoin as I am about Bittensor,” said Barry Silbert.

The announcement reignited market optimism toward TAO, sending prices higher even as other top-10 ranked altcoins posted losses on Friday.

The move also follows Grayscale’s launch of the Grayscale Bittensor Trust in July, which has accumulated $10.8 million in total assets within three months post-launch, reflecting active corporate demand around Bittensor.

Bittensor (TAO) Price Forecast: Can Bulls Extend the Breakout Above $400?

Bullish reactions to the $10 million inflows from DCG has seen Bittensor price action confirm a breakout from a multi-month falling wedge pattern, typically seen as a bullish reversal signal. The pattern formed between July and early October, with TAO price now retesting the upper boundary near $360.

The daily RSI has risen sharply to 64.8, reflecting renewed buying momentum but leaving room before overbought levels near 70. Similarly, the MACD indicator has flipped positive, with the blue MACD line crossing above the signal line, an early sign of sustained bullish momentum.

Volume data shows a significant uptick, confirming strong spot buying interest accompanying the breakout. If bulls hold out for a decisive close above $380, an early rebound of Bitcoin’s truncated price discovery could propel TAO toward $450, aligning with the previous resistance cluster seen in late July.

On the downside, failure to hold above $345 could invalidate the pattern, exposing TAO to risks of correction toward $315.

In summary, while broader market sentiment remains cautious, Bittensor’s combination of fresh institutional inflows, increased trading volumes, and growing narrative around decentralized AI projects all position TAO for another leg-higher toward $480 in the near term.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.