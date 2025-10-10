Key Notes

XRP price is currently finding support at $2.8 amid strong whale sell-offs.

Despite repeated challenges to hold above $3.0, analysts highlight that XRP’s price trend and RSI remain bullish.

Crypto analyst EGRAG Crypto projects a bullish rally for XRP, suggesting a potential move toward $4.

XRP XRP $2.82 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $168.89 B Vol. 24h: $4.53 B price has been facing continued selling pressure and has struggled to hold past $3.0 on three separate occasions over the past month. The Ripple whales have been selling on the rise, thereby pushing the altcoin’s price to the support of $2.8 every time. Some market analysts continue to remain bullish on XRP as long as this support holds.

Ripple (XRP) Price Correction Comes With Whale Sell-Offs

Ripple-related XRP has slipped to the 5th spot, losing its third position to Binance Coin BNB $1 272 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $177.06 B Vol. 24h: $5.21 B earlier in October. Once again, the XRP price is testing a crucial support at $2.8 amid the broader crypto market consolidation.

XRP is facing selling pressure as traders adjust positions ahead of key macro catalysts, as Federal Reserve policy and regulatory developments continue to influence market sentiment.

Moreover, the on-chain data shows that XRP whales holding over 1,000 tokens are ramping up their selling activity. According to Whale Flow data, using a 30-day moving average, roughly $50 million worth of XRP is exiting whale wallets each day.

This persistent outflow is creating notable selling pressure and weighing on market sentiment. Analysts point to CryptoQuant flow charts showing consistent net outflows since early 2024.

The sustained selling has raised concerns, with many analysts warning that the downtrend could intensify. However, now everyone is bearish on the current XRP price movement, with analysts still predicting that the Ripple cryptocurrency can stage a bullish rally ahead.

Analyst Sees Ripple Crypto Heading to $4 and Above

Crypto analyst EGRAG Crypto has labeled XRP as “still bullish,” highlighting strong upward momentum in both price and technical indicators. According to the analyst, XRP’s price trend is on a solid upward trajectory, showing strong buying interest. At the same time, the altcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also climbing, confirming increasing momentum.

#XRP – Still #BullishAF 🔥: Looking at the #XRP chart from a macro perspective, both the price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are trending upward! 📈 Here’s what we’re seeing: ▫️Price Trend: The price is on an upward trajectory, showing strong buying interest and… pic.twitter.com/cpWheqV796 — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) October 10, 2025

EGRAG Crypto noted that the slope of the price trend line is around 7, with the RSI slope between 9 and 10, signaling robust bullish conditions. The analyst emphasized that the alignment of price and RSI trends indicates no divergence, suggesting the bullish trend is likely to continue. A close above $4, EGRAG Crypto added, would mark a significant milestone for XRP.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.