Why Is Wet Token up 45% Today?

Key Notes

WET surged nearly 45% along with a 180% increase in volume in the past 24 hours.

The token secured listings on South Korea’s top crypto exchanges, Upbit and Bithumb.

Price action shows a breakout above $0.20, with resistance now forming between $0.28 and $0.30.

WET, the native token of the HumidiFi project, shot up around 45% within a single day. The rocketing prices followed listings on South Korea’s two largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Upbit and Bithumb.

The market response was fast, as volume rose by about 180% within 24 hours. At the time of writing, WET trades near $0.26 after reaching an intraday-high close to $0.28.

South Korea Exchange Listings

The near-simultaneous listing of WET on Upbit and Bithumb were the primary drivers of the altcoin’s prices. Trading on both platforms began at 18:30 Korean Standard Time on December 15.

Upbit opened trading pairs against the Korean won, Bitcoin BTC $87 090 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $1.74 T Vol. 24h: $41.73 B , and Tether, while Bithumb listed WET only on its KRW market with a reference price of 282 won.

These exchanges provide access to one of the most active retail crypto markets in Asia. Historically, new listings on Upbit often lead to strong short term rallies. For example, the listing of PLUME saw a 55% rally while INFINIT (IN) trading volume multiplied sevenfold.

In WET’s case, the price jumped from about $0.18 to $0.279 shortly after the announcement, up more than 54% at the peak.

WET Hourly Chart: Is a Pullback Coming?

The WET hourly chart shows a clear breakout from a tight range near $0.20. The altcoin pushed above a resistance zone above $0.20 and moved beyond the upper Bollinger Band.

However, a rising trend line has been acting as a barrier to a stronger breakout. Currently, this resistance wall stands at the $0.30 price level. A clean push from here with heavy volumes could confirm a bullish explosion.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved above 70. While this does not mean an immediate reversal, it does warn that price may pause or pull back if buyers slow down.

On the other hand, the $0.28 to $0.30 remains the next key resistance zone. If the price stays above $0.24, investors can remain optimistic and expect WET to be one of the next crypto to explode in 2026.

Although, support sits near $0.22, followed by a stronger base close to $0.20. A drop below this area would confirm a consolidation phase for WET.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.