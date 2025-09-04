WLFI Recorded New All-Time Low Despite 47M Token Burn: Rug Pull or Legit?

Key Notes

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project co-founded by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is witnessing a massive selloff.

The token was launched on Sept. 1 with an initial circulating supply of 25 billion WLFI. On Sept. 3, the team behind the asset decided to burn 47 million WLFI as the price recorded massive fluctuations.

Despite the burn, WLFI continued its selloff. The Trump-backed token plunged to an all-time low of $0.179 early on Sept. 4. Its market cap fell below $4.5 billion, $3.5 billion away from its all-time high of roughly $8 billion valuation.

According to Lookonchain, some traders have been seeing massive losses due to the price fall. For instance, an address that bought 7.4 million WLFI for $2 million is already seeing a loss of $650,000.

Whale 854RaR spent $2M to buy 7.4M $WLFI($1.35M now) 3 days ago, and is already down over $650K.https://t.co/rGwRqhfWR8 pic.twitter.com/ze43I2Ntp9 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 4, 2025

Many influencers and investors have been calling the project a rug pull as the token is already over 60% away from its top of $0.46.

$WLFI is the next rug pull coin that Donald Trump launched, it hasn't even pumped a bit yet and it's already dumped straight to the bottom.

Condolences to the bros who called to buy this coin https://t.co/uWyocBd8t8 — Dan 🇦🇪 Whale Futures 🐳 (@WHALE_X10) September 4, 2025

Is WLFI a Rug Pull?

The project is seeing huge criticism from the crypto community for its sudden selloff. However, it’s not just the WLFI team that could’ve sold their tokens, but also some early investors.

The token has already been listed on many top crypto exchanges like Binance, Bybit, Coinbase, and Bitget, to name a few

This brings some good liquidity for its investors and short-term traders to sell at their favorite price points.

So far, there’s no hard evidence to call WLFI a rug pull project as the scheme involves devs suddenly pulling DEX liquidity, disabling transfers/sells, vanishing communications or draining treasuries.

However, there are still concerns around centralization and insider activity. The official “Gold Paper” states WLFI holders vote on certain protocol matters, but WLF is not a DAO, and multisig control rests with the company.



