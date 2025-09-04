Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Takes Big AI Bet: Key Details

Key Notes

The AI code penetration at Coinbase has literally doubled in the last four months, as per data shared by Brian Armstrong.

Armstrong has mandated AI integration into engineering workflows, but noted that it still requires review and is not suited for every business area.

Despite the AI push, Coinbase continues hiring aggressively, with nearly half of its 350 openings in engineering and development.

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, is making a big bet on artificial intelligence (AI), stating that it’s doing all the heavy-lifting in writing the company’s code. Nearly 40% of the Coinbase code today is written by AI, and this could only increase to 50% by next month, said Armstrong, in his recent interview with Fortune.

Coinbase AI-generated code contribution jumps above 40% | Source: Brian Armstrong

Brian Armstrong Bets Big on AI-Written Codes

Last month, crypto exchange Coinbase announced it aims to transform its 4,200-strong workforce into “AI-Natives”. With the growing AI penetration, some experts have already warned about major job losses in the long term. White House AI and crypto lead David Sacks believes that these fears are overstated and AI could instead improve overall productivity.

As shown in the chart above, the share of AI-written code for Coinbase has more than doubled since April. Interestingly, the crypto exchange has encouraged its engineers to regularly use AI-powered coding tools such as Claude Code, Copilot, and Cursor.

Armstrong explained:

“This has enabled profound success stories that weren’t possible 12 months ago, like single engineers refactoring, upgrading or building new codebases in days instead of months.”

He also revealed that he dismissed engineers who failed to provide valid reasons for not incorporating AI into their daily workflows. However, despite his push for AI, Armstrong emphasized that all AI-generated code must still be reviewed and validated. He added that not every area of business is suitable for automation.

AI Is Not Stopping New Hiring at Coinbase

Despite Brian Armstrong’s push for artificial intelligence, Coinbase is actively hiring, with nearly half of its 350 open positions focused on engineering and development roles.

Among them, 93 are back-end engineering jobs, many explicitly tied to AI. On the non-technical side, customer experience leads with 56 openings. Crypto exchange Coinbase has been embracing AI tech at every stage, with the aim of faster progress and system integration.

Coinbase has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. CEO Brian Armstrong credited the exchange’s customer experience team, noting their consistent efforts were key to achieving the top rating.

