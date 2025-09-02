Key Notes

The WLFI yield-earning product allows users to accrue interest hourly, with automatic compounding, and provides high flexibility for deposits and redemptions.

Justin Sun acquired 600 million WLFI tokens, which equals 3% of the unlocked supply at TGE, making him a major stakeholder.

The WLFI community’s buyback-and-burn proposal aims to reduce circulating supply and create a deflationary feedback loop.

WLFI, the native cryptocurrency of World Liberty Financial, has surged 9% as of press time, after hitting a low of $0.2085.

This follows HTX, led by Justin Sun, announcing a new earning product, WLFI Flexible Earn, offering a 20% annual percentage yield (APY). The DeFi project also introduced a WLFI token burn and buyback program, boosting market optimism.

HTX launches WLFI Flexible Earn With 20% APY

Crypto exchange HTX has introduced a new earning product, WLFI Flexible Earn, offering users an annual percentage yield (APY) of 20% for a limited period.

The announcement comes soon after the token got listed on top crypto exchanges like Binance, Upbit, and Bithumb.

According to the announcement, interest will accrue hourly and compound automatically, allowing users to maximize returns in real-time. The product is designed with high flexibility, enabling subscribers to deposit and redeem funds at any time without impacting their ability to trade.

https://x.com/HTX_Global/status/1962783364349599957#

HTX noted that the offering is suitable for both new and experienced investors, with no subscription limits imposed.

As of press time, the WLFI price is trading 10.04% up at $0.2516, with daily trading volumes surging at a massive $4.4 billion. This suggests a strong bullish sentiment among traders.

Soon after the Binance listing yesterday, Justin Sun secured 600 million WLFI tokens, valued at around $200 million during the token generation event (TGE).

The allocation represents 3% of the 20 billion unlocked WLFI supply, positioning Sun as a major stakeholder with significant influence over the project’s governance.

World Liberty Financial Announces Token Burn and Buyback Program

The World Liberty Financial (WLFI) community has introduced a key proposal to allocate 100% of fees from protocol-owned liquidity (POL) toward buying WLFI tokens on the open market.

All purchased tokens would be sent to a burn address, permanently removing them from circulation.

The plan is designed to reduce circulating supply, enhance long-term holder value, and make protocol activity a deflationary mechanism.

From a tokenomics standpoint, the POL fee-funded buyback-and-burn mechanism establishes a positive feedback loop.

This leads to higher protocol usage and generates more fees, which in turn drives larger buybacks and progressively reduces the circulating supply.

