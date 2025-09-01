Key Notes

WLFI open interest surged 60% to $931.9 million just hours before the September 1 token unlock, which will release 20% of early-round tokens.

Binance will list WLFI with USDT and USDC spot pairs, while South Korea’s Upbit and Bithumb will add WLFI and USD1 trading pairs.

World Liberty Financial also introduced its USD1 stablecoin on Solana to offer faster and scalable DeFi transactions.

Top global crypto exchanges, such as Binance, Upbit, and Bithumb, are preparing for the launch of WLFI, the native token of Donald Trump’s decentralized finance (DeFi) project, World Liberty Financial. The derivatives trading for WLFI has shot up significantly, just a few hours ahead of the token unlocks at 8 AM ET on Monday, Sept. 1.

WLFI Derivatives Shoot Over 500% Amid Binance Listing News

CoinGlass data shows that WLFI derivatives trading volume surged over 530% in the past 24 hours to $3.95 billion on Sept. 1, in Asian trading hours. At the same time, open interest climbed more than 60% to $931.9 million. The increase comes just hours ahead of the token unlock event scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET.

The event will release 20% of tokens from the earliest purchase rounds, priced at $0.015 and $0.05. These unlocked tokens represent about 5% of the total supply. Although official trading begins on Sept. 1, early investors are restricted to selling only one-fifth of their allocations.

Binance has announced that it will list World Liberty Financial (WLFI) on Sept. 1, 2025, at 13:00 UTC, with trading to open for WLFI/USDT and WLFI/USDC spot pairs. The development comes within a week of WLFI token launching on the Ethereum mainnet.

In South Korea, biggest crypto exchanges are also onboarding the token. Bithumb, the country’s second-largest crypto exchange, confirmed the listing of the WLFI/KRW trading pair. Meanwhile, Upbit, South Korea’s largest exchange, announced the listing of World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) with KRW, BTC, and USDT pairs, alongside WLFI trading pairs in KRW, BTC BTC $109 301 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.18 T Vol. 24h: $35.19 B , and USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $168.03 B Vol. 24h: $73.36 B .

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., founders of World Liberty Financial, will have their token locked until the WLFI holders vote on a release schedule. DT Marks DEFI LLC, an entity associated with Trump and his family, reportedly owns 38% of WLF Holdco. The entity also holds 22.5 billion WLFI tokens and has already collected fees amounting to 75% of the token sale proceeds.

World Liberty Financial Brings USD1 Stablecoin to Solana

Amid the buzz surrounding the listing of WLFI token on top crypto exchanges, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has officially launched its USD1 stablecoin on the Solana blockchain, promising faster and more efficient capital market transactions. This development comes with ten days of Coinbase listing USD1.

USD1 is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, designed to deliver stability while leveraging Solana’s fast and scalable infrastructure for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

USD1 is now live on Solana – where capital markets finally move at internet speed. USD1 is a stablecoin redeemable on a 1:1 basis for the U.S. Dollar, built for speed and control, running on a fast and scalable financial layer in DeFi. USD1 brings stability. Solana brings… pic.twitter.com/FTNw3ChLCn — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) September 1, 2025

The project highlights the combination of USD1’s stability with Solana’s transaction speed and scalability, aiming to streamline digital asset trading and payments.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.