Worldcoin Price Analysis: Is OpenAI’s $8B Fundraise a Buy Signal for WLD?

Worldcoin suffered a steep 22% weekly decline, marking four consecutive days of losses amid broader market weakness.

OpenAI secured $8.3 billion in funding at a $300 billion valuation, with revenue projections exceeding $20 billion by year-end.

Technical indicators suggest WLD is oversold near $0.94 support, with potential reversal signals emerging from flattening MACD.

Worldcoin WLD $0.96 24h volatility: 5.7% Market cap: $1.75 B Vol. 24h: $256.01 M declined another 4% on Friday August 1, extending its four-day losing streak to a steep 22% weekly drop. The sell-off comes as global markets falter at the start of August, following renewed political volatility in the US and the Federal Reserve’s latest rate pause.

Investor sentiment was further weighed down by US President Donald Trump’s scathing remarks targeting Fed Chair Jerome Powell, stoking uncertainty just after the July 30 FOMC announcement. Despite the bearish backdrop, a silver lining emerged for Worldcoin price action on Friday, as OpenAI, co-founded by Worldcoin’s Sam Altman, secured fresh capital inflows.

According to The New York Times, OpenAI raised $8.3 billion in a new funding round, valuing the company at $300 billion. Dragoneer led the round with $2.8 billion, joined by Blackstone, TPG, T. Rowe Price, and others. The raise, reportedly five times oversubscribed, strengthens OpenAI’s runway toward a potential IPO and fuels its broader expansion ambitions.

OpenAI’s annual recurring revenue has now climbed to $13 billion, with projections exceeding $20 billion by year-end. According to the report, strategic investors such as Blackstone and TPG aim to scale ChatGPT adoption across sectors including healthcare and finance, further emphasizing OpenAI’s long-term prospects.

Crucially, historical data shows that major OpenAI milestones, especially fundraising or product updates, tend to trigger bullish responses in WLD. With the token down over 20% this week and now flashing oversold signals, traders are watching closely to see if positive AI headlines can reverse sentiment over the weekend.

Worldcoin Price Forecast: Is OpenAI Fundraising a Buy Signal for WLD?

Worldcoin price is hovering near the lower Bollinger Band at $0.947 after falling from recent highs of $1.29. Friday’s red candle marked the fourth straight daily decline, totaling a 22.65% drawdown during the week. Trading volume has remained elevated, indicating strong activity during the selloff.

The MACD histogram is beginning to flatten below zero, with a possible bullish crossover forming, a typical precursor to trend reversals. The Bollinger Bands are widening, reflecting increased volatility, a critical signal of overselling, which often attracts strategic buyers looking to enter at the market bottom.

If WLD holds above the $0.94 support zone and reclaims the $1.00 psychological level, momentum could shift quickly. A break above the 20-day EMA ($1.13) would confirm a short-term bullish reversal, potentially targeting $1.29 resistance, coinciding with late July highs.

Conversely, a breakdown below $0.94 would invalidate near-term recovery prospects and could push WLD toward deeper support at $0.88 or even $0.85. Continuation of macro pressure may limit upside unless AI sentiment strongly rebounds.

Overall, if WLD historically responds to OpenAI’s momentum, as it has in the past, the recent fundraising could serve as a key catalyst. Combined with its oversold technical state, traders may view this as a speculative entry point heading into next week.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.