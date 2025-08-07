Worldcoin Price Tops $1 as Sam Altman Offers ChatGPT to US Government

Key Notes

OpenAI secured a federal contract through GSA's OneGov initiative, offering ChatGPT Enterprise to all agencies for $1 annually.

WLD trading volume declined on major exchanges except Coinbase, suggesting stronger US market interest in the token.

Technical analysis shows WLD consolidating near $1.02 Bollinger midline resistance with potential upside to $1.33 target.

Worldcoin WLD $0.96 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $1.78 B Vol. 24h: $136.75 M price rose 3%, grazing the $1 mark and lifting its market cap to $1.7 billion on August 6. The WLD price uptick came shortly after a landmark public-private partnership was announced between the US General Services Administration (GSA) and OpenAI, led by Worldcoin co-founder Sam Altman.

Under this new “OneGov” initiative, OpenAI will offer ChatGPT Enterprise to every federal agency for a nominal fee of $1. GSA issued a formal press release confirming the partnership, highlighting its alignment with the White House’s America’s AI Action Plan.

“GSA is playing a leading role in the Trump Administration’s adoption of AI technology by government. Our government’s effective use of AI is critical to demonstrating we are the world’s AI leader and we are thankful for OpenAI’s partnership,” said GSA Acting Administrator Michael Rigas.

According to the announcement, the program gives federal agencies universal access to ChatGPT Enterprise for one year, plus 60 days of unlimited advanced model usage. Employees will receive tailored training, onboarding, and community support. OpenAI has also pledged to provide educational tools through partner-led learning platforms.

“We are providing ChatGPT access to the entire federal workforce,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman while confirming the deal in a post on X.

Following the announcement, Worldcoin reacted positively with a 3% rally, but failed to breach the $1 mark decisively at press time. Amid the brief price bounce, Worldcoin’s 24-hour trading volume declined sharply across key exchanges. Coinglass data reveals a $22.3 million drop on Binance, $4.4 million on OKX, and $4.3 million on Bybit, signaling a potential liquidity retreat after the rally.

However, trading volume on Coinbase increased by $1.6 million during the same period. Considering that Coinbase is heavily dominated by US-based retail and institutional traders, this suggests a stronger intraday response within domestic markets. If this optimism spreads to international exchanges in the coming sessions, Worldcoin price could advance sustainably above the $1 threshold.

Worldcoin Price Forecast: Resistance at $1.10 Looms as Bulls Test Bollinger Midline

Worldcoin traded at $0.96 at the time of writing, with bulls struggling to breach the $1 mark. The decline in WLD trading volume across non-US exchanges intraday appears to have weakened the momentum despite the positive sentiment around OpenAI’s deal with the US government.

From a technical analysis perspective, the daily chart shows WLD price action is consolidating near the Bollinger Band midline, currently near $1.02, posing a major overhead resistance. A clean break above this level could reignite bullish momentum toward the upper band near $1.33.

The current MACD levels remain below the zero line, with the MACD line (-0.0268) just marginally above the signal line (-0.028). This configuration indicates weakening bearish momentum but no confirmed bullish crossover yet.

The lower Bollinger Band sits at $0.86, providing near-term support. A drop below this level could open the way to the $0.80 zone. However, this currently appears unlikely, given that WLD price action has printed higher lows in the past three sessions, signaling active demand.

Solaxy Presale Gains Momentum as Worldcoin Nears $1 Milestone

While Worldcoin nears the $1 mark, Solaxy, Solana’s first Layer-2 protocol, is also gaining significant traction. Promising 70% staking rewards, Solaxy’s presale has already attracted significant inflows.

With over $14 million already raised, $SOLX grants early entrants priority access to reduced transaction fees and staking rewards with high APY.

As the Solaxy team prepares for major exchange listings, traders looking to capitalize on the presale can visit Solaxy’s official presale website to get in early before the next price tier unlocks.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.