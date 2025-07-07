XLM Is Pumping Today: What’s Going On?

Key Notes

XLM surged over 5% to $0.2503 with a massive 256% jump in trading volume.

Stellar recorded 197 million operations in June and saw stablecoin supply hit $667 million.

PayPal has plans to launch PYUSD on Stellar, potentially triggering major real-world adoption.

Stellar XLM $0.25 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $7.71 B Vol. 24h: $222.31 M is making headlines again as it surged over 5% in the last 24 hours, climbing to $0.2503, accompanied by a 256% spike in trading volume.

On-Chain Activity Soars

According to Artemis, Stellar processed a staggering 197 million operations in June, indicating a dramatic uptick in network usage. The stablecoin supply on Stellar also hit a record high of $667 million, reflecting increasing trust in its ecosystem.

The growth is mirrored in real-world asset tokenization, where total value locked has risen for the fifth straight month to $487 million, largely driven by the Franklin OnChain US Government Money Market Fund.

Meanwhile, data from Nansen reveals that network transactions rose 11% in the past week, reaching 18.2 million, while active addresses increased 10% to 146,700.

PayPal’s PYUSD Integration Could Be a Catalyst

PayPal plans to launch its PYUSD stablecoin on the Stellar network, which will be a key shift from mere speculation to tangible, real-world use.

Already operational on Ethereum and Solana, the PYUSD expansion to Stellar opens doors for significant use cases in cross-border remittances and payment financing (PayFi).

Although still awaiting regulatory approval in New York, the launch could be a game-changer for Stellar. A PayPal-powered Stellar ecosystem would not only boost liquidity but also enhance global adoption and investor sentiment

XLM Price Analysis: Will Bulls Support the Rally?

As per the daily chart below, the RSI stands at 51.94, showing room for further upside before hitting overbought territory. Meanwhile, the MACD shows a bullish crossover, with the MACD line above the signal line.

Meanwhile, the BoP is slightly negative at -0.07, suggesting prevailing bearish sentiment, though this could shift quickly if bullish pressure intensifies.

XLM recently bounced from the Fib 0.786 level at $0.2257, and is now testing the 0.236 level at $0.2382. A successful breakout above this zone could open the path toward the 0.382 Fib level at $0.2386, and potentially $0.28–$0.30 in the near term.

Interestingly the Fib levels hint that XLM could even make a move toward the 1.618 Fibonacci extension at $0.1955 as a support base, targeting the next major resistance near $0.30–$0.32.

Snorter Bot ($SNORT) Presale Gains Momentum

While XLM is no longer just riding the speculative wave, traders are also keeping an eye on Snorter Bot ($SNORT), a rising Telegram-based crypto trading assistant that blends the viral appeal of meme coins with practical trading features.

Snorter Bot aims to make on-chain trading straightforward, letting users discover, purchase, and manage crypto tokens directly within Telegram with minimal friction. The initial phase supports the Solana blockchain, with expansion plans for Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM-compatible networks in the pipeline.

$SNORT Use Cases and Presale Details

Here’s what you should know about this crypto presale. The $SNORT token unlocks the bot’s full suite of premium tools. With a total supply capped at 500 million tokens, Snorter Bot is building a fast-paced DeFi trading platform specifically designed for the meme-coin community in a user-friendly format.

Through Snorter, users can effortlessly create or import wallets, conduct secure swaps within seconds, and access advanced trading utilities without dealing with complicated dashboards.

The bot leverages Solana’s efficient routing to enable rapid trade execution, safeguards against front-running, and provides instant transaction previews using a private mempool. This setup allows everyday traders to experience high-speed trading that typically benefits professional market participants.

Presale Snapshot:

Token price: $0.097

Funds raised: $1.4 million

Token symbol: $SNORT

Network: Solana

Snorter Bot is positioning itself as a highly capable crypto trading bot in the current market. Investors seeking early exposure to a promising crypto trading tool may consider adding Snorter Bot to their watchlist.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.