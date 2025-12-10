Dump Bitcoin, Buy Silver, Says Peter Schiff While Sharing $100 Target for Grey Metal

Key Notes

Schiff advised investors to dump Bitcoin and buy Silver with a target of $100 in 2026.

Schiff argued that Bitcoin has significantly underperformed silver over the past four years, losing more than half its value when priced against the grey metal.

Bitcoin recovered 2.5% ahead of the US Fed rate-cut decision on December 10.

Bitcoin BTC $92 119 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $1.84 T Vol. 24h: $55.11 B critic Peter Schiff highlighted the silver price rally as the grey metal hit a historic high of over $60 per ounce. Schiff, who is a fan of hard assets, pointed out that Silver’s 108% rally in 2025 has outclassed digital gold BTC, which is trading almost flat on a year-to-date (YTD) chart. Thus, he advises investors to dump Bitcoin and buy silver, sharing even higher price targets for 2026.

Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin Amid Silver Rally

During the Dec. 9 trading session, the silver price surged over $60 per ounce. The grey metal has touched a new historic high after its massive 108% rally, so far in 2025.

According to the researchers at The Kobeissi Letter, the grey metal has surged six times more than the S&P 500 year-to-date. This is despite US equities having one of the strongest bull runs and the S&P 500 as 16.5% YTD returns.

Today was another big day in silver, with the precious metal surging almost 5% to break $60.60. As I forecast, once silver took out the $50 long-term double top it would be off to the races. Today’s 2% Bitcoin rally is a good opportunity to unload some fool’s gold and buy silver! — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) December 9, 2025

One user countered Schiff’s views, pointing out Bitcoin’s outperformance over the past couple of years. Responding to it, Schiff added: “Over the past four years, Bitcoin has been getting killed in terms of silver. It’s lost over half of its value priced in silver”.

One of the users ended up asking how high can silver price can go from here. Schiff said that he expects it to go much higher to $100 in 2026 i.e. another 66% gains from here onwards.

Last year, in November 2024, Bitcoin overtook silver as the eighth-largest asset. However, it couldn’t maintain the lead for a long time. According to data from Companies Market Cap, silver is today the sixth-largest asset with $3.46 trillion in market cap, almost double the size of Bitcoin.

BTC Price Bounces Back Before Fed Rate Cut Decision

In the Asian trading hours on December 10, the BTC price has shown a healthy bounce back, jumping 2.5% and is currently trading at $92,666. The market is showing some optimism ahead of the much-awaited Fed rate cut. Current expectations are of a 25 bps rate cut coming from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

However, BTC is still trading under the $94,000 resistance levels. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez reported that six of the seven FOMC meetings held have resulted in BTC price corrections. Only one meeting triggered a short-lived BTC rally.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.