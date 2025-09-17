Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Volume Crushes Shiba Inu – Can PEPE Overtake DOGE Next?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) has emerged as one of the most talked-about meme tokens this September, rallying strongly on the back of a massive supply drop and surging demand.

PEPE rallied to a one-month high of $0.00001200 on Sept. 13, fueled by a dramatic reduction in exchange reserves.

Over just two days, 1.1 trillion tokens left exchanges, reducing the total supply held on exchanges to 255.9 trillion from 257 trillion on Sept. 11.

As per CoinMarketCap data, PEPE’s trading volume surged to $1.34 billion, surpassing Shiba Inu’s $198 million and Pudgy Penguins’ $290 million.

PEPE Price Analysis: Flipping Dogecoin (DOGE)

Despite its explosive growth, PEPE’s market cap remains at $4.54 billion, far below Dogecoin’s commanding $40.26 billion valuation.

With PEPE currently priced at $0.00001082, it would need to climb to $0.0000962 to match DOGE’s market cap, a staggering 787% rally from current levels.

While overtaking DOGE may seem ambitious, PEPE’s trading activity and investor enthusiasm show it is building the momentum required to challenge the established meme coin hierarchy.

Bullish and Bearish Scenarios

The daily PEPE chart shows a breakout attempt from a long-term consolidation wedge. The token has been squeezed within narrowing trendlines since May, but recent bullish momentum has brought it closer to resistance.

If PEPE breaks above the red resistance zone around $0.00001200, the next short-term target is $0.000020. Beyond that, a confirmed breakout could open the path toward $0.0000962.

Failure to clear resistance could see PEPE revisiting support at $0.00000570. A break below this zone would weaken the bullish outlook and potentially trigger further downside.

Meme Coin Clash Ahead?

PEPE has already surpassed Shiba Inu in trading volume and is establishing itself as a strong contender in the meme token arena.

While overtaking Dogecoin requires an almost 8x rally, the fundamentals of reduced exchange supply and rising volumes provide a bullish backdrop.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.