Key Notes

BNB was listed on OSL HK, indicating support from the Hong Kong licensed exchange.

CZ noted that this makes the coin the fifth approved digital currency to be traded on an exchange in the Asian country.

Rex and Osprey's BNB Staking ETF is awaiting regulatory approval.

Leading digital asset service provider Binance has just established itself in Hong Kong with the listing of Binance Coin BNB $854.6 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $118.89 B Vol. 24h: $927.32 M .

The cryptocurrency received support from Hong Kong’s licensed exchange OSL HK. This is the first Hong Kong crypto exchange to extend such support to the coin.

BNB Sees Growing Adoption Amid Price Rise

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao confirmed that BNB is now the fifth approved digital currency to trade on an exchange in the Asian country. OSL HK welcomed the move, highlighting BNB’s strong utility and efficiency as a leading digital asset.

$BNB becomes the 5th approved crypto to be traded on a HK licensed exchange? 👀 https://t.co/SMOwk5Y3Zv — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 3, 2025

Based on its announcement, the Asian crypto exchange recognizes the increased institutional demand for cryptocurrencies and their related products. There is also the case of the expanding mainstream investment opportunities.

Listing BNB is one of its approaches towards ensuring that it contributes significantly to bridging this gap between traditional finance (TradFi) systems and digital assets.

Trading BNB on OSL HK commenced on September 3, 2025, at 3:00 PM (UTC+8), starting with BNB/USD, BNB/USDT, and BNB/USDC trading pairs. These pairs will be available only to Professional Investors (PI). CZ also noted in his X post that the offering is currently for institutional traders and not available to retail investors.

Big News🚨OSL HK becomes the First Exchange in Hong Kong to support BNB trading BNB as a leading digital asset recognized for its strong utility and efficiency — is now available on OSL HK, addressing institutional demand and expanding mainstream investment opportunities.… pic.twitter.com/a804JxFg2Q — OSL HK (@OSL_HK) September 3, 2025

Having BNB on OSL HK is a huge reflection of the coin’s growing mainstream recognition, as well as its efficiency and utility.

In addition, it underscores Binance’s clamor for jurisdictions with a robust regulatory framework. The exchange consistently works towards achieving compliance in jurisdictions where it has its operations.

This integration with the Hong Kong crypto exchange will likely pull more traction to BNB. BNB is currently trading at $853.71 with a 0.53% decline over the last 24 hours.

The coin has seen a 12.61% growth in the last 30 days, while its market capitalization is now at $118.83 billion.

BNB ETFs and Treasuries Among Institutional Investors

In light of institutional adoption, leading Web3 solutions provider Nano Labs announced that Jianping Kong, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, purchased 480,000 Class A ordinary shares a week ago, as part of the firm’s BNB strategy. The firm has just undergone a significant shift, adopting BNB as its primary reserve asset.

Not too long after, REX Shares, in conjunction with Osprey Funds, filed for a BNB staking ETF. More institutional investors are now taking a chance on BNB as a reserve asset in their corporate treasuries.

For the last few weeks, analysts and market observers have been watching, waiting for BNB to flip its price level and hit $1,000. Popular analyst Bitbull already acknowledged the multi-year resistance level flip that the coin underwent, stating $1,000 BNB is “just a matter of time.”

$BNB hit a new ATH of $880 today. It has now flipped its multi-year resistance level into support. With public-listed companies bidding BNB, $1K BNB is just a matter of time. https://t.co/GM9YD7OZVD pic.twitter.com/8dgAZmxTQr — BitBull (@AkaBull_) August 21, 2025

With increased institutional demands, core BNB proponents remain optimistic.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.