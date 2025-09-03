Coinspeaker

Binance Coin (BNB) has been listed on Hong Kong’s licensed exchange OSL HK, the fifth approved digital currency to be traded on an exchange in Hong Kong.

Godfrey Benjamin Hamza Tariq
Binance Coin (BNB) Listed on Hong Kong’s First Exchange to Support the Coin

Key Notes

  • BNB was listed on OSL HK, indicating support from the Hong Kong licensed exchange.
  • CZ noted that this makes the coin the fifth approved digital currency to be traded on an exchange in the Asian country.
  • Rex and Osprey's BNB Staking ETF is awaiting regulatory approval.

Leading digital asset service provider Binance has just established itself in Hong Kong with the listing of Binance Coin BNB $854.6 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $118.89 B Vol. 24h: $927.32 M .

The cryptocurrency received support from Hong Kong’s licensed exchange OSL HK. This is the first Hong Kong crypto exchange to extend such support to the coin.

BNB Sees Growing Adoption Amid Price Rise

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao confirmed that BNB is now the fifth approved digital currency to trade on an exchange in the Asian country. OSL HK welcomed the move, highlighting BNB’s strong utility and efficiency as a leading digital asset.

Based on its announcement, the Asian crypto exchange recognizes the increased institutional demand for cryptocurrencies and their related products. There is also the case of the expanding mainstream investment opportunities.

Listing BNB is one of its approaches towards ensuring that it contributes significantly to bridging this gap between traditional finance (TradFi) systems and digital assets.

Trading BNB on OSL HK commenced on September 3, 2025, at 3:00 PM (UTC+8), starting with BNB/USD, BNB/USDT, and BNB/USDC trading pairs. These pairs will be available only to Professional Investors (PI). CZ also noted in his X post that the offering is currently for institutional traders and not available to retail investors.

Having BNB on OSL HK is a huge reflection of the coin’s growing mainstream recognition, as well as its efficiency and utility.

In addition, it underscores Binance’s clamor for jurisdictions with a robust regulatory framework. The exchange consistently works towards achieving compliance in jurisdictions where it has its operations.

This integration with the Hong Kong crypto exchange will likely pull more traction to BNB. BNB is currently trading at $853.71 with a 0.53% decline over the last 24 hours.

The coin has seen a 12.61% growth in the last 30 days, while its market capitalization is now at $118.83 billion.

BNB ETFs and Treasuries Among Institutional Investors

In light of institutional adoption, leading Web3 solutions provider Nano Labs announced that Jianping Kong, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, purchased 480,000 Class A ordinary shares a week ago, as part of the firm’s BNB strategy. The firm has just undergone a significant shift, adopting BNB as its primary reserve asset.

Not too long after, REX Shares, in conjunction with Osprey Funds, filed for a BNB staking ETF. More institutional investors are now taking a chance on BNB as a reserve asset in their corporate treasuries.

For the last few weeks, analysts and market observers have been watching, waiting for BNB to flip its price level and hit $1,000. Popular analyst Bitbull already acknowledged the multi-year resistance level flip that the coin underwent, stating $1,000 BNB is “just a matter of time.”

With increased institutional demands, core BNB proponents remain optimistic.

Godfrey Benjamin
