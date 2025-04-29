XRP Breaks 3-Year Negative Growth Trend, Here Are Key Drivers

Key Notes

XRP price to close April on a positive note, the first time in 3 years.

The coin’s growth stems from positive advances within the Ripple Labs ecosystem.

Hopes of a sustained bullish reversal are now tied closely to the general market outlook.

Ripple Labs-backed XRP is eyeing a more bullish rebound after breaking a three-year negative growth trend. According to historical data, after three years of trading red in April, XRP is now back in green.

XRP Picks Up Steam

XRP has joined the list of top crypto gainers amid a general market recovery in recent weeks. XRP bulls are gearing up this month, as historical data from CryptoRank shows a breakout from a three-year price downtrend in April.

According to the data, the XRP price gained 9.03% in April 2025. This rally marks a significant shift for XRP, which saw consistent losses in April 2022, 2023, and 2024. The losses were 27.8%, 12.4%, and 20.8%, respectively.

XRP’s recovery this month is not surprising. The digital asset has seen an average of 25.1% gain in the last 12 years, positioning it as the fourth-best month based on average growth.

The latest ecosystem developments partly drive the shift in sentiment. These include buzz about the XRP ETF, the Ripple versus SEC lawsuit resolution, the acquisition of Hidden Road, and the potential IPO launch.

Top asset managers, including Grayscale Investments, Bitwise, Canary Capital, and WisdomTree, have filed with the US SEC to list a spot XRP ETF. Polymarket has increased XRP ETF approval odds in the US by the end of 2025 to 81%.

The US SEC has acknowledged Bitwise’s spot XRP ETF in a 19b-4 filing and posted Grayscale’s spot XRP ETF 19b-4 filing on the Federal Register. The SEC’s acknowledgement has increased the odds of approval ahead, fueling optimistic sentiments in the XRP price.

The dissolution of the long-standing court case between Ripple and the SEC is another important event that helped drive up the price of XRP. The dissolution of the case has reinforced XRP as a legitimate asset.

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin is also in the spotlight, with a combined volume recently exceeding $124 billion. RLUSD’s market cap currently stands at over $317 million, while trading volume surged to $39 million.

XRP Price Analysis

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that XRP price was trading at $2.28%, down 1% in the last 24 hours. XRP increased by 7.1% and 6.5% within the past week and month, respectively. However, market activity remains low as indicated by the plummeting daily trading volume. This metric has decreased by 37% to $2.9 billion.

Technical analysis shows XRP has broken out of a long-standing descending channel and is trading above the 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs. If it maintains this trend, analysts believe XRP could easily climb toward $2.50 to $3. This is even more important in light of the larger market structure.

Besides, many XRP traders treat the coin’s April momentum as bullish, expecting it to follow its historical pattern this month.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.