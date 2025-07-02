Why Is Crypto Down Today? BTC, XRP, SOL Wait for Catalyst

Key Notes

The crypto market is wandering in the waiting room for a catalyst to go bullish.

The selling pressure seems to have declined, but the investor sentiment remains low.

There are expectations of rising inflation, which could delay the bull run.

The cryptocurrency market faced a sudden wave of selloffs as July started, ending the accumulation spree that came after June 22.

The global crypto market capitalization fell 0.15% in 24 hours to $3.29 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data. Bitcoin BTC $107 294 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.13 T Vol. 24h: $28.23 B continued its consolidation around the $107,000 mark.

XRP XRP $2.17 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $128.29 B Vol. 24h: $2.53 B and Solana SOL $147.7 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $78.96 B Vol. 24h: $3.55 B declined 1.4% and 1.1% over the past day. XRP is trading at $2.19, and SOL price is hovering close to $150.

CoinMarketCap data shows that the total crypto trading volume also declined 3%, falling below the $100 billion zone. The drop in trading volume suggests that the selling pressure hasn’t increased; instead, investors and traders are playing the waiting game.

The fear and greed index fell from 50 to 46, showing a mild increase in bearish sentiment, but it is still hovering in the neutral zone.

Where Is Bullish Catalyst?

Right now, everyone is looking for the ultimate catalyst that could trigger a stronger bull run. But the macro and micro indicators could hint at a delay before rising again.

For instance, the US M2 money supply reached a new all-time high of $21.94 trillion today.

💥BREAKING: US M2 MONEY SUPPLY HITS A NEW ALL-TIME HIGH OF $21.94 TRILLION. pic.twitter.com/KCzvYjqtwI — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) July 2, 2025

This could suggest the potential rise of inflation, which is still not fully under control, again.

Despite a sharp fall from 5.3% in May 2023 to 2.8% in May this year, the US Consumer Price Index is still a big puzzle for the US Federal Reserve to fix.

Raphael Bostic, the president of the Atlanta Fed, says it’s highly unlikely that the interest rates would see a cut at the July 29-30 FOMC meeting due to the new tariff regime in the US.

Bitcoin also saw a decline in demand as June came to an end, which would consequently put pressure on the asset. Spot BTC ETFs in the US also saw a net outflow of $342.2 million on July 1 for the first time since June 6.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.