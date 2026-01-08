XRP ETFs See First Outflows since Inception as Crypto ETF Market Suffers

Key Notes

21Shares XRP ETF triggered major outflows while other ETFs saw zero or net positive flows.

After a strong start to 2026, spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reversed into heavy outflows, signaling a quick shift in investor sentiment.

Despite weakness in BTC, ETH, and XRP ETFs, smaller products such as Solana ETFs continued to attract inflows.

On Jan. 7, the spot XRP XRP $2.09 24h volatility: 7.1% Market cap: $126.70 B Vol. 24h: $4.26 B ETFs trading in the US saw their first-ever outflows at $40.7 million since launch. This ends the 6-7 weeks of continuous inflows after the first-ever ETF started trading. This came as the overall crypto ETF market is bleeding heavily, as Bitcoin BTC $90 057 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $1.80 T Vol. 24h: $47.59 B and Ethereum ETH $3 115 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $376.05 B Vol. 24h: $23.73 B ETFs also saw major outflows during yesterday’s trading session.

XRP ETFs Bleed The First Time Since Inception

Data from SoSoValue shows that the latest pullback marked the first daily outflow for XRP ETFs after a sustained period of accumulation that began in mid-November 2025.

The reversal came shortly after a strong start to the year, during which the funds recorded consecutive inflow sessions. As of now, the total inflows stand at $1.2 billion.

During the Jan.7 trading session, the 21Shares XRP ETF was alone facing an outflow of $47.25 million. The rest of the ETFs from Canary, Bitwise, Grayscale, and Franklin either saw zero or positive inflows.

Despite the single-day outflow, XRP ETFs continue to rank among the strongest-performing crypto exchange-traded products. Total net assets across these funds remain above $1.5 billion, showing strong investor demand even amid short-term fluctuations.

XRP entered 2026 as one of the strongest-performing major cryptocurrencies, supported by ETF inflows. Earlier this week, XRP gave a sharp 13% upside, moving all the way to $2.4. However, with the flip in ETH flows and overall market sentiment, the XRP price is down 6.27% today, trading at $2.10.

Crypto ETF Market Bleeds after Strong Start to 2026

Despite a strong start to 2026, flows into spot Crypto ETFs have flipped into negative territory once again. Spot Bitcoin ETFs began January with strong inflows, attracting $471 million on Jan. 2 and $697 million on Jan. 5, before reversing course with $243 million in outflows on Jan. 6 and a larger $486 million withdrawal on Jan. 7.

Spot Ether ETFs followed a similar trajectory. The products recorded inflows of $174 million on Jan. 2, $168 million on Jan. 5, and $114 million on Jan. 6, before turning negative with $98 million in outflows on Jan 7.

Smaller crypto ETFs, instead, showed stronger resilience. Spot Solana ETFs continued to draw capital, showing consistent inflows. Chainlink ETFs shifted to flat flows on Jan. 7 after several days of moderate inflows between $822,000 and $2.2 million.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.