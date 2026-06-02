XRP News: Ripple Expands RLUSD to Turkey, A Major Move to Boost XRPL Liquidity

In XRP News today, Ripple announced on June 2, 2026, that its USD-backed stablecoin RLUSD is now available in Türkiye through three local partnerships, BiLira, Bitexen, and Bitlo – as the company pushes deeper into a market that the Chainalysis 2025 Geography of Crypto Report identifies as facilitating nearly $200 billion in annual crypto transaction volume, outpacing its nearest MENA regional peers by nearly fourfold.

This is not simply a distribution agreement: it is a deliberate attempt to anchor USD-denominated institutional liquidity directly onto the XRP Ledger in one of the world’s highest-volume stablecoin corridors.

$RLUSD is now available in Türkiye through three new partners: @BiLira_Kripto, @Bitexencom and @Bitlocom: https://t.co/poq4dUbYF4 This is the latest step in a global expansion that has taken RLUSD from launch to a $1.7bn+ market cap in under a year. The demand for regulated,… — Ripple (@Ripple) June 2, 2026

Whether it translates into measurable on-chain demand for XRPL settlement infrastructure, rather than remaining a custody and trading story confined to local exchanges, is the question this expansion leaves open.

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy in 2026

XRP News: RLUSD in Türkiye, How the Three-Partner Settlement Mechanism Actually Functions

The mechanism functions as follows: BiLira, Bitexen, and Bitlo each integrate RLUSD as a listed and tradable asset on their respective platforms, giving Turkish retail and institutional clients direct access to a regulated, USD-backed stablecoin without routing through international venues.

BiLira, which operates the largest local OTC desk in Türkiye and reports monthly trading volume of approximately $300 million, is particularly significant here because its infrastructure spans stablecoin issuance, exchange, and market-making simultaneously, meaning RLUSD gains not just a listing but a potential liquidity backstop in the local OTC market.

Yeni Listeleme!

Ripple USD (RLUSD) alım, satım ve yatırım işlemleri başladı. Dünyanın en büyük blokzincir şirketlerinden Ripple’ın ABD dolarına endeksli stabil kripto varlığı Ripple USD (RLUSD), 7/24 alınıp satılabiliyor! Keşfetmek için🔽https://t.co/q3CsTnvxGI — Bitlo (@bitlocom) June 1, 2026

Bitexen brings a multi-jurisdictional angle: the platform operates regulated entities across Türkiye, the Middle East, South Africa, and Europe, making its RLUSD integration the first step in what Alphan Göğüş, CEO at Bitexen MENA, described as “a broader rollout across the Bitexen Global platform”, a detail worth noting but one whose scope remains unquantified at this stage.

Bitlo, founded in 2018 by Mustafa Alpay and Hakan Baş, contributes a customer-service-oriented retail base that has earned the platform five consecutive “Cryptocurrency Platform Delivering Excellent Customer Experience” awards at the Şikayetvar A.C.E. Awards, suggesting a user cohort already engaged in active digital asset management.

It is necessary to flag the epistemic status of one detail: Ripple’s characterization of RLUSD as serving “payments, tokenization, and collateral management” in this context reflects the company’s stated product framing rather than independently verified transaction flow data from the Turkish deployments, which have not yet been reported publicly.

RLUSD itself is issued natively on both XRP Ledger and Ethereum, backed by USD deposits, U.S. government bonds, and cash equivalents, with Ripple committing to monthly third-party reserve attestations, a structure materially similar to leading U.S. stablecoins and one that satisfies the Capital Markets Board’s 2024 licensing framework, which moved Türkiye’s market from speculative retail activity toward a regulated institutional ecosystem.

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy for June

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.